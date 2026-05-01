Sean Strickland calls Dana White a ‘super narcissistic sociopath,’ and it has all to do with how he reacted to the WHCA diner shooting

Sean Strickland is calling out UFC CEO Dana White following the executive’s controversial reaction to an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, BroBible reported. The tension stems from a violent incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. While many attendees sought cover during the chaos, White described the event in a way that has prompted Strickland to label him a sociopath.

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The incident occurred on a Saturday evening when an alleged gunman opened fire inside the venue. The situation escalated quickly, resulting in injury to a Secret Service agent. While the scene was marked by tables being flipped and attendees hiding for safety, White chose to remain standing. He later spoke with the media about his experience, noting that he ignored commands to take cover.

“All of a sudden, it just started getting noisy. Tables started getting flipped over, guys running in with guns, and they were screaming, ‘Get down!'” White says. “I didn’t get down. It was f—ing awesome, and I literally took every minute of it in. It was a pretty crazy, unique experience.”

Whether one views White’s behavior as courageous or detached, it is clear that his response to the shooting has sparked a intense conversation among those in the MMA community

Strickland, who is currently preparing for his upcoming UFC 328 fight against Khamzat Chimaev, did not hold back when asked about these comments. During a media session, he questioned the mental state of the UFC boss. It is clear that Strickland views White’s lack of fear as a sign of something deeper.

“I’m sure Dana White is a sociopath,” he noted. Strickland went on to analyze the mindset he believes White possesses. “Let’s be honest. At that level, what he’s accomplished, the s— he deals with. I’m sure he’s a super narcissistic sociopath.”

UFC CEO Dana White was in attendance during the alleged shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and gave his reaction.



"It was f*cking awesome. I literally took every minute of it in. It was a pretty crazy, unique experience."



(via @USATODAY) pic.twitter.com/FHRQVcmHgx — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 26, 2026

He suggests that the high-pressure environment of running a massive organization like the UFC might be the catalyst for this behavior. “For him, the lizard brain doesn’t compute so he was like, “Fing bring it on dude, let’s go motherf—er’. Which I respect,” he continued. “He’s a s–k f–k, dude. I mean, come on. Did we not think that? Dana White, the guy’s probably a sociopath. I would probably even say a psychopath.”

The event itself was a major security breach. President Trump was on stage when Secret Service agents intervened to escort him to safety. Other notable figures, including Vice President JD Vance, first lady Melania Trump, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt, were also evacuated. Law enforcement later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who was found to be carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. Interim police chief Jeffery Carroll noted that the suspect engaged in a shootout with Secret Service members before being taken into custody.

Acting attorney general Todd Blanche has since stated that the investigation is ongoing, though preliminary findings suggest the suspect was targeting members of the administration. President Trump addressed the situation on Truth Social shortly after the event, confirming the shooter had been apprehended and praising the efforts of law enforcement.

This is not the first time White has been involved in discussions regarding the safety of President Trump. The two have a long-standing friendship, and White has previously expressed concern for the president. In a February 2025 interview, White mentioned that he had urged Trump to exit the 2024 presidential race following a previous shooting incident at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. White recalled telling the president to stop, citing his belief that Trump has a good life and should focus on other things.

Despite the gravity of the situation at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, White remains focused on his upcoming projects. He is scheduled to promote an event called UFC Freedom 250, which is set to take place on the White House lawn on June 14.

The public reaction to White’s comments has been varied, but Strickland’s blunt assessment highlights a significant divide in how people perceive the CEO’s reaction to danger.

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