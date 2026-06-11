Tom Brady announced his coconut water line, then went out of his way to avoid saying its name on camera

Tom Brady has officially added the beverage space to his growing post-retirement portfolio. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced the launch of Good Nut, a line of premium organic coconut water, on Monday, June 8, developed through his ongoing partnership with instant commerce company Gopuff. As detailed by Fox Business, the product is designed for health-conscious consumers and is available exclusively on the platform. The name, however, has generated as much conversation as the drink itself.

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Since retiring in February 2023, the 48-year-old has expanded into several business ventures, including a minority ownership stake in Birmingham City football club. His entry into coconut water comes as the broader category is projected to reach an $11 billion valuation by 2030. Gopuff, which observed coconut water sales on its platform climb 115 percent year-over-year, identified the segment as a clear opportunity and brought Brady in as a partner to build around it.

The branding for Good Nut is designed to be bold and irreverent, though it has left some corners of X noticeably divided. One user wrote that “either nobody in his team said anything, or everybody said something and he went with it anyway.” Another simply asked, “Good Nut?!?! Who comes up with this stuff lol.” Tyler Stewart, Gopuff’s head of marketing, said the goal was to disrupt the category with something playful that does not take itself too seriously.

Brady has made no secret of the role hydration has played throughout his life

Brady described hydration as a constant throughout both his playing days and his life today, saying he had been drinking coconut water for years. He noted that teaming up with Gopuff gave him the opportunity to “take it to a completely different level,” with a focus on keeping the ingredients clean. Amid his continued public presence, including his widely followed feud with Logan Paul, the Good Nut launch adds another line to an already active post-football profile.

Tom Brady announces the launch of his coconut water brand called ‘GOOD NUT.’ pic.twitter.com/NxYmLmsNv9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 8, 2026

Good Nut is made using organic Vietnamese coconuts and comes in three varieties: original, chocolate, and sparkling. Each flavor is packaged in an 11.8-ounce can and is available on Gopuff for $3.29 per can, or $2.96 for FAM members. The product follows a prior Brady-Gopuff collaboration, GOAT Gummies, a line of organic, vegan snacks made without artificial sweeteners or dyes.

Brady credited the work done on GOAT Gummies as what made the new collaboration feel straightforward. He said Gopuff had a way of understanding what consumers want and delivering products quickly, and that the “trust” built on that first project made it easy to work together again.

Brady, who has also been active through his post-retirement newsletter, described building brands from the ground up as a highlight of his life since leaving football.

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