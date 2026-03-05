Logan Paul fired back at Tom Brady’s brutal insult, now he’s offering $1 million to any NFL player who can back up Brady’s trash talk

Tom Brady is back in the headlines after the wrestling controversy, as he mocked Logan Paul with his sharp ‘come play with the big boys’ take. Now, the American wrestler and YouTuber has fired back at the NFL player. This time, Logan has offered Brady a boxing match, something he has practiced extensively before wrestling.

According to HITC, Logan Paul seems to be warning Tom Brady that if he saw him in person, he might dive straight into a boxing match with him, and also said that he isn’t overreacting. In his view, Brady appears to have initiated the debate, and now he will answer Brady his way. Logan not only challenged Brady but is also willing to put a million dollars as a bet to fight any NFL player.

On his IMPAULSIVE podcast, he said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if I throw hands with Tom Brady on the field in LA. Dude, Tom Brady doesn’t wanna throw hands with [me]. There’s a clip of him out there calling me a b____,” he also added, “… If the football players want to fight? Let’s see what happens. I would put any amount of money that not a single football player can beat me in a boxing match.”

Logan Paul seems frustrated and is asking for a competition. But it looks like Brady didn’t see it coming, as he reportedly called wrestling ‘cute’ as a friendly response while Logan was calling himself more athletic than an NFL player. In the process, he has not only offended Paul but also other wrestling stars such as Randy Orton.

NFL, wrestling, and boxing are all distinct sports, and comparing them seems odd. Even though the NFL is widely considered the most-watched sport in America, WWE also holds significant value and viewership. With the ongoing tension between the players, the debate continues across both of the sports.

It is yet to be seen how Brady responds to Logan, but all eyes are on the Fanatics Flag Football Class happening on March 21 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The hype for the game might just skyrocket as both of the athletes will be playing football against each other.

