84yo Long Island dementia patient allegedly stabbed by aide while she slept but the care agency claims it was her own fault

Amanda Fraser is accused of stabbing a dementia patient in her sleep, the agency she worked for claim it was the patient's own fault.

A Long Island care agency has claimed that a sleeping 84-year-old dementia patient is to blame for her own injuries after she was allegedly stabbed with a chef’s knife by an aide. Amanda Fraser, the aide at Home worker, is currently facing attempted murder charges after an incident that occurred in October 2025. However, according to the New York Post, court papers claimed that dementia patient Wendy Wilson suffered injuries caused “in whole or in part” by her “culpable conduct.”

Recommended Videos

The court documents argue that the non-profit organization and Fraser, the aide worker, were not responsible for Wilson’s injuries, even though video evidence shows something else. The footage seemingly shows the elderly woman sleeping before being attacked.

The video appears to show the 23-year-old Fraser standing over Wilson and holding an eight-inch knife to her torso for approximately 16 minutes, whispering to the elderly woman to “just let go,” and demanding she look in her eyes. She then allegedly pulled the blade out and left the elderly woman to bleed out. Wendy Wilson survived her injuries, but her lawyer referred to them as “life-threatening” in court.

The video shows Wendy Wilson was sleeping when she was injured

Wilson’s lawyer, Robert Brown, called out the “nerve” of the care agency “to blame the victim when the video clearly shows Amanda Fraser and Aides At Home that hired her [and] caused Wendy Wilson’s life-threatening injuries.” He questioned the argument that Wilson was culpable, as he explains: “They let Fraser be alone with Wilson.”

LI home-care agency blames elderly dementia patient for her own injuries after aide allegedly stabbed her as she slept https://t.co/5ivjpGaRKp pic.twitter.com/vR8s2sE6J4 — New York Post (@nypost) May 31, 2026

The response came after Wilson filed a suit against Aides at Home, arguing that the organization should have known that Fraser was dangerous. The agency denied all of the allegations made by Wilson. Amanda Fraser was arrested on October 29th, 2025, and was indicted in November.

If found guilty, Fraser could face up to 25 years in prison. However, prosecutors have told Wilson’s family it could be three to five years before they see a trial.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy