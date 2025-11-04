A former anchor plunged a knife into her 80-year-old mother, but the terrifying reason she claimed she had to do it ‘to save herself’ changes everything

A woman who used to work as a TV news anchor is now in jail after police say she killed her 80-year-old mother. Angelynn “Angie” Mock, 47, worked at FOX 2 News in St. Louis years ago. Now she’s sitting in a Kansas jail cell, facing a murder charge and a $1 million bond after what happened at her home on Friday morning.

According to Fox News, Police got a call around 7:50 in the morning and rushed to the house. When they got there, they found Mock standing outside. Her hands were covered in cuts. Inside the home, things were much worse.

Officers found Mock’s mother, Anita Avers, lying in her bed. She had been stabbed multiple times and wasn’t breathing. Paramedics took her to the hospital right away, but doctors couldn’t save her.

This whole situation just doesn’t add up

People who live nearby saw the whole thing unfold in a way that will probably haunt them forever. One neighbor, Alyssa Castro, said Mock came up to their car that morning covered in blood. Mock asked them to call 911.

Then Mock grabbed Castro’s phone and ran back into the house. That’s when she called the police herself and told them she “stabbed [her] mother to save herself,” according to the people who answer emergency calls in Sedgwick County.

Doctors treated Mock at the hospital for the cuts on her hands before police took her to jail. She’s been charged with first-degree murder. Right now, nobody really knows why this happened. Police haven’t said much about what might have caused Mock to do something so violent to her own mother.

Mock had a pretty good career on TV before all this. She was a morning news anchor at FOX 2 in St. Louis between 2011 and 2015. She also worked at another station in Oklahoma City. Her LinkedIn page shows she had moved on from TV work and was doing sales for a tech company when she got arrested.

The people living in that neighborhood are still trying to process what they saw. Castro talked about how scary it was to see Mock that morning, covered in blood and asking for help. That kind of thing sticks with you. This case joins a growing list of disturbing family violence cases that have shocked communities across the country.

Mock and her mother lived together in that house. What actually went down inside those walls that morning is still being looked into by investigators. There’s no word yet on when Mock will have to go to court. Similar to other cases involving family members, police will have to figure out what really happened and why.

