Aitch hid a £5,000 bell somewhere in Manchester, gave fans one clue at a time, and someone found it inside a restaurant

A lucky fan walked away with £5,000 (roughly $6,300) after discovering a hidden bell stashed inside a Manchester restaurant on Friday. The search, which turned the city centre into a frantic playground for music fans, was orchestrated by Manchester rapper Aitch to celebrate the release of his latest single, Ring My Bell. The event was first reported by The Tab.

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The stunt kicked off when Aitch posted a video announcing he had hidden a bell containing the cash prize somewhere in the city. Fans who pre-saved his upcoming track were given an initial map showing the general area of the hidden loot, setting off a wave of speculation about the exact location.

The intensity ramped up when Aitch shared a new clue on his Instagram story revealing the exact street name. As soon as that update hit, the search shifted from a casual hunt to an all-out race, with dozens of fans flooding the streets hoping to be first. TikTok user @sophiecampbell53 captured the mood in a post captioned, “never sprinted so fast in my life sad to say I didn’t meet Aitch or win £5000.” The bell was eventually found inside Eggslut in Deansgate, bringing the hunt to an official close.

The stunt is part of a broader, well-coordinated rollout for Aitch’s new single

The prize discovery was tied directly to the release of RMB (Ring My Bell), a track produced by fellow Mancunian Bou, as detailed by Oculate. The single is a fresh take on the Anita Ward disco classic, and it premiered as Jack Saunders’ Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 before being debuted live at the In It Together Festival. The track leans into a festival-ready energy, built for large crowds and high replay value rather than the grittier grime sound Aitch first built his name on.

It has been a productive stretch for the Manchester rapper, who has appeared on tracks with artists including Calum Scott, Tamera, Chip, Pozer, Window Kid, and Toddla T. Amid other rappers making headlines recently, including A$AP Rocky’s comments on a possible NYC mayoral run, Aitch is keeping his focus squarely on his music. RMB arrives as a clear signal that he is ready to reclaim the spotlight for solo work heading into the summer festival season.

The previous collaboration between Aitch and Bou on Raving In The Studio gave early indication of the chemistry the two share, and the new single appears to build on that foundation. Manchester fans who raced through the city centre on Friday may have come away empty-handed, but the winning discovery at Eggslut in Deansgate marked the end of a stunt that kept fan gatherings turning city streets lively this year. The single is available now.

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