‘Austin Powers 4′ is apparently happening. Mike Myers’ short ‘yes’ means the spoof spy trilogy will see a reprise after 25 years

Mike Myers has officially confirmed that a fourth Austin Powers movie is in the works, though he kept his cards very close to his chest. During a recent appearance on Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party, a fan asked him directly if we would ever see a fourth installment in the beloved spy spoof franchise. Myers responded with a single, definitive, “Yes!” as reported by Variety. This confirmation immediately caught the attention of the host, Trevor Noah, who reacted by saying, “wow, that was a quick yes!”

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While this news is certainly exciting, we have to keep in mind that Myers offered absolutely zero elaboration beyond that one word. We don’t have a release date, a script update, or even a confirmation of who else might be returning to the cast. It is a bit of a mystery what this yes actually entails, but it is the most concrete update we have received in years. If a fourth film does eventually hit the big screen, it will arrive about 25 years after the last movie in the original trilogy.

The original trilogy was created by Myers, directed by Jay Roach, and released by New Line Cinema. These films are centered on a British spy from the 1960s who finds himself frozen for 30 years before being thawed out in the 1990s to battle his classic nemesis, Dr. Evil. It is worth remembering that Myers plays both of these iconic roles, which is a testament to his comedic range. Even though the character is known for his frilly ruffled shirts, velvet suits, and legendary catchphrases like “Groovy Baby” and “Do I make you horny?” the series was a massive success when it first debuted.

It is quite the reveal for fans who have been waiting for a return of the character for over two decades

It is easy to look back at these movies and think they might feel a bit dated in our modern world, especially since the aesthetic is mostly confined to fancy dress parties these days. However, the impact they had when they launched nearly 30 years ago is completely undeniable.

The first film, titled Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, hit theaters in 1997 and instantly became a cultural phenomenon. It did so well that it paved the way for two sequels, 1999’s The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2003’s Goldmember, which even featured Beyonce. Altogether, the franchise managed to pull in a total box office gross of over $670 million. That is a huge figure for any comedy series.

Myers has been teasing the possibility of a sequel for quite some time now. He has spoken about his interest in revisiting the world of Austin Powers on numerous occasions over the last decade. Back in 2024, he stated that there were “absolutely” more stories to tell regarding these characters. He even gave us a hint about the potential direction of a new film back in 2019, when he shared that any future sequel would likely be told “from Dr. Evil’s point of view.”

For those wondering what Myers has been up to, he recently returned to the spotlight as the face of a new Verizon commercial where he reprises his role as the legendary spy. It is great to see him back in the character, even if it is just for a short advertisement, as it proves he still has the timing and the charm to pull off the role perfectly. His last leading live-action role was in the 2008 film The Love Guru, which was considered a flop by many, so seeing him return to his most successful character could be the perfect way to get back to form.

I personally think a fourth movie would be a blast, provided the team keeps the same energy that made the first three so memorable. It is definitely a wait-and-see situation, but at least we finally have a yes to hold onto.

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