Anna Faris reveals what prompted her surprise exit from hit sitcom ‘Mom’ after seven consecutive seasons

Anna Faris is finally opening up about the reasons behind her sudden departure from the hit sitcom Mom, shedding light on what it was like to walk away from a project that dominated her career for seven consecutive seasons. The actress, who played the role of Christy Plunkett from 2013 to 2020, recently appeared on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast to discuss the marathon experience of filming the Chuck Lorre series, Page Six reported.

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When host Josh Horowitz asked if the intense filming schedule played a major role in her decision to leave, Faris admitted that it was a complicated time. She noted that she never had a job besides waitressing for over three months before taking on this series. This transition into a long-running sitcom was a significant shift for her, and she described the process as a marathon.

She explicitly stated, “I do think the intensity, towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus,” during the conversation. It is clear that the demands of a network sitcom can wear on even the most talented performers, especially when you are spending years in the same role.

It is a fascinating look behind the scenes of a show that left a massive mark on television history

Faris was careful not to reveal every single detail about her exit just yet. She mentioned that she would likely need to work out the specifics in future podcast episodes. She explained her hesitation by saying, “I’m always hesitant to really chew into my experience on Mom because seven years is a huge chunk of time. And being a part of an intense, amazing project.”

Looking back at why she joined the show in the first place, Faris pointed to the strength of the material. She found the pilot script to be really funny and interesting, which was a major draw for her. At the time, she was thinking about the trajectory of her career and how to find longevity in Hollywood.

Anna Faris reveals what led to her shocking exit from hit sitcom ‘Mom’ after 7 seasons https://t.co/Jnqo9ehv2j pic.twitter.com/BXYdgk37l9 — New York Post (@nypost) June 18, 2026

She felt that the movie landscape did not look wide open, so she turned toward comedy as a reliable path forward. She also noted that she loved the live audience, calling them the “happiest live audience you can imagine.” That kind of positive energy is exactly what makes a sitcom feel special, and it is a highlight she clearly cherishes from her time on set.

The show, which followed the lives of mother and daughter Bonnie and Christy Plunkett as they navigated life as recovering addicts in Napa, California, resonated deeply with viewers. Faris mentioned that even to this day, fans approach her to talk about the show. She said, “I feel really moved that I’ve touched lives.” That kind of connection is the ultimate goal for any performer, and it is a testament to the quality of the storytelling that the show continues to have an impact on people.

When Faris announced her departure in 2020, she released a statement expressing her gratitude. She said, “The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

At that time, Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions also released a joint statement confirming that Faris was their first and only choice for the role of Christy. The show continued for one more season after she left, with Allison Janney taking over as the official lead. However, the series was not renewed for a ninth season.

Janney herself expressed some disappointment regarding the cancellation, mentioning that she wished the writers had more time to prepare for the end. She noted on a previous episode of the Late Late Show, “I wish that we’d had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending. We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would.”

In the final season, the show explained Christy’s absence by revealing that she had received a full scholarship to Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C. It was a classic sitcom send-off for a character that fans had watched grow for years. Even with the intensity and the complex reasons for her exit, it is clear that Faris values the time she spent with her coworkers and the legacy of the show.

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