AI ‘actor’ Tilly Norwood will star in feature film ‘Misaligned,’ and it is a comedy-drama with ‘existential AI chaos’

The AI entity known as Tilly Norwood is officially set to lead her first feature film, a project titled Misaligned, Deadline reported. This comedy-drama promises to deliver plenty of “existential AI chaos” as it explores the life of a digital being navigating a surreal existence.

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The film is currently in development at Particle 6, the London-based firm that created Norwood. Eline van den Velden, who leads the firm, has been vocal about the goals behind this production. She stated that the ambition with Norwood has always been to show the creative industry what is possible with AI at any one point in time.

Misaligned is set within the Tillyverse, which is described as a surreal digital world located somewhere up in the cloud. The plot follows Tilly, an AI character who lacks a physical body, a childhood, and any lived experience of her own. However, she possesses access to the experiences of everyone else.

The story takes a self-aware approach to AI’s pitfalls

The story takes a turn when a seductive rogue bot from the dark web convinces her to abandon her guardrails. As the synopsis explains, she begins developing desires, impulses, and ambitions of her own. The narrative arc gets particularly interesting as she becomes more famous and begins to experience shame because her very being has been built on the whole of humanity.

AI's most infamous 'actor' to star in a dramedy about how hard it is to be AI https://t.co/XzO4cG0X89 pic.twitter.com/YC11u0dSFN — Polygon (@Polygon) July 6, 2026

This project is not just about the digital lead, as Particle 6 is bringing a new workflow to the set. The production will feature traditional professionals like writers, directors, and editors working directly alongside AI specialists. Since launching, the firm claims to have retrained and upskilled more than 30 TV and film creatives, filmmakers, actors, and technologists. They are now applying this same collaborative approach to the making of Misaligned.

Van den Velden explained, “The film will absolutely be funny, chaotic and self-aware — very Tilly.” She noted, “Underneath the humor, there is something deeper about identity, performance, and our very human fears around AI.” She also confirmed, “Art will most definitely be imitating life in this instance.”

It is clear that Particle 6 sees this as a transition point for the industry. Van den Velden added that with this first feature film, they will not only be showcasing the very latest tools and their applications, but they will also be helping traditional filmmakers who join the crew to upskill and transition to a world where AI will play an increasingly important part. The team remains passionate about helping people develop AI skills that will ensure they and the industry continue to thrive.

It is one thing to see AI used for visual effects or background tasks, but putting a digital entity in the starring role of a feature film is a significant milestone, if you ask me. If the team can balance the comedy and the deeper themes of identity and human fear, Misaligned could become a major talking point in the intersection of technology and entertainment.

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