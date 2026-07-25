‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Wednesday’ talent agent Mark Jermin accused of potential UK agency law breaches

British children’s talent agency Mark Jermin Management (MJM) is facing fresh questions over its representation practices. Legal experts say the agency’s approach may have crossed the line under UK agency law. According to Deadline, emails reviewed by the outlet indicate the agency encouraged aspiring young performers to attend paid acting classes run by its sister company, the Mark Jermin Stage School. The messages suggest those classes were promoted before the performers were considered for representation.

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The report has drawn attention because UK regulations prohibit employment agencies from charging upfront representation fees or making representation dependent on the purchase of other paid services. The allegations have raised concerns about whether the agency’s approach complied with those rules, especially when dealing with children and young actors.

Documents reviewed by the outlet span from January 2021 through October 2025. They include emails and WhatsApp messages involving MJM staff, including founder Mark Jermin. Several current and former students, along with parents, said they believed paying for acting lessons was necessary to improve their chances of being represented.

It’s the kind of story that makes chasing a dream feel a lot more complicated

According to the report, one email sent in 2023 allegedly told a parent that MJM “only represents” young actors who regularly train in its classes. A WhatsApp message from 2022, reportedly sent by Jermin, allegedly stated that actors needed to attend a course before they could be considered for a new voice work division. A dozen current and former students or parents revealed that they came away with the understanding that paid classes were effectively required for representation.

Deadline: Mark Jermin, TikTok-Famous Agent Who Discovered ‘Harry Potter’ & ‘Wednesday’ Stars, May Have Broken UK Agency Law https://t.co/0d9MgUBLDE — RegularCapital (@RegularTweetsUK) July 23, 2026

Three lawyers and two industry experts reviewed the evidence. They said the messages raised concerns about a possible breach of Regulation 5 of the Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Businesses Regulations 2003. The rule prevents agencies from making work-finding services conditional on buying other paid services.

Employment lawyer Paul Maynard described the case as “pretty open and shut” based on the material he reviewed. He also said he could not identify any exemption that would apply. The allegations also highlight the pressures young performers can face while trying to break into the industry, a reality previously discussed by Macaulay Culkin when he revealed why he stepped away from acting as a child star.

A spokesperson for Jermin denied that representation has ever depended on purchasing training. The spokesperson rejected claims of deliberate wrongdoing or unlawful conduct. Jermin also declined to address the specific examples. His lawyer said a full response was impossible because Deadline withheld the original emails to protect its sources. The Fair Work Agency declined to comment on MJM directly but said it would examine any complaints submitted.

The latest claims follow an earlier investigation published in May into MJM’s handling of self-tape auditions. Jermin previously acknowledged mistakes but said they were historical and isolated incidents. The latest report includes additional evidence involving at least two more self-tape cases. One involved a disabled actor who was allegedly encouraged to publicly credit MJM for an audition invitation that a theater later said it had never received.

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