‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer says Johnny Depp is in talks for the sixth entry, but Captain Jack Sparrow will reportedly be a side character

The latest chapter of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is currently in development, and it appears the team is actively discussing a return for Johnny Depp. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared an update at D23, as reported by Deadline, stating, “we’re talking with Johnny [Depp], we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done.”

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While the prospect of seeing Depp back in the fold is exciting, the structure of the upcoming film seems to be shifting. Reports indicate that this next installment will not simply be another Captain Jack Sparrow story. Instead, the narrative is expected to center on a protagonist played by Margot Robbie. In this new arrangement, Sparrow would take on the role of a side character.

The most recent entry to the series, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, brought in $795.9 million worldwide. While that is a massive number, it actually stands as the lowest-grossing film in the entire franchise. Across all five movies, this Disney live-action property has generated a staggering $4.5 billion at the global box office.

Bruckheimer also weighed in on the future of Paramount and the studio’s potential departure from California

There have been plans discussed by David Ellison to move the studio out of state, a move prompted by the state attorney general’s antitrust case and complications regarding the merger with Warner Bros Discovery. Bruckheimer is clearly not a fan of the idea of the iconic studio leaving its home. He expressed his thoughts on the matter by saying, “Look, we want to keep ’em here. It’s unfortunate that it’s got this kind of political circle around it, which is a shame, and hopefully they work it all out, they stay here, and the business gets healthier.”

Jerry Bruckheimer reveals conversations have been had with Johnny Depp about returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ | #D23 pic.twitter.com/52iJn7apD1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 16, 2026

Bruckheimer has maintained his position as a vocal supporter of Ellison’s attempt to acquire Warner Bros Discovery. He views the studio titan as a genuine lover of cinema and a strong supporter of the movie industry.

When asked about his refusal to sign a petition against the merger during a CinemaCon panel last spring, he offered a pragmatic view of the situation. He noted, “Look, I think the train has left the station. I think this is well on its way. You can sign all the petitions you want, but [the merger is] already being approved by European countries. It’s happening. So there’s not much we can do about it other than take [Paramount’s] David [Ellison] at his word that he’s going to make 30 movies [a year], and that would be fantastic.”

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