‘Harry Potter’ cinematographer had a ‘brutal’ time and it’s for this one reason: ‘Have to pre-shoot all the scenes while they’re in class’

The production of the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series is currently facing a significant hurdle, as cinematographer Adriano Goldman describes the filming conditions as brutal. This intense environment stems from the unique necessity of working around the strict educational requirements of the young cast members.

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Goldman shared his experience during a recent interview with Andre Pilli (via Variety), highlighting how these constraints force the production team to adopt a very specific methodology. Because the child actors have limited availability, the crew finds themselves in a position where they must pre-shoot almost all scenes while the cast is in class. This creates a fast-paced environment that Goldman believes can occasionally compromise the overall quality of the work.

He noted that the limited screen time for the actors is the primary driver of this difficult process. When Dominic McLaughlin, who plays Harry Potter, Alastair Stout, who plays Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton, who plays Arabella Stanton, arrive on set, they are only available for about an hour and a half. During that brief window, the schedule demands that Goldman and his team complete six setups before the actors must return to their studies.

Managing these timelines is essential because the young stars must balance their academic responsibilities with the demands of a major production. To support this, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden constructed a temporary school facility specifically for the show. According to a report from the BBC in July 2025, the Three Rivers District Council granted permission for the studio to utilize portable buildings as a school for the next decade.

The Harry Potter show’s cinematographer says filming was “brutal” due to the child actor’s schedules



The three leads can sometimes only be on set for about “an hour and a half” pic.twitter.com/zeFmTPO3Jm — ScreenTime (@screentime) July 21, 2026

These facilities are designed to serve around 150 students on a typical day, though they can accommodate up to 600 pupils during peak periods when large crowd scenes are being filmed. The school operates on weekdays between 5:30 am and 8:30 pm. This setup ensures that the young actors can complete their actual studies while fitting in their work around night shoots, reshoots, and various location filming requirements.

Despite the challenges, Goldman sounds like a professional who has learned to navigate these constraints after completing his first stint on the project. He acknowledges that while the production has a wealth of resources at its disposal, the fundamental nature of the schedule remains a difficult reality for the camera department. The pressure to move quickly is constant, yet it is a necessary trade-off for the show to function with such a young ensemble.

It is clear that the production team is prioritizing the education of its cast while attempting to maintain high technical standards under these conditions. You can expect to see the results of this complex filming process when the Harry Potter series finally makes its debut on HBO and HBO Max on December 25, 2026.

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