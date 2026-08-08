Molly Ringwald reveals the ‘worst’ project of her career and the co-star who made it difficult

Molly Ringwald has spent decades building a career filled with beloved films and television roles. Yet when asked to rank every project she has worked on, one title immediately stood out for all the wrong reasons. According to Ladbible, the actor admitted that a single person made the experience unforgettable in the worst way.

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During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ringwald reflected on the highs and lows of her career. While she praised most of the cast from one of her longest-running shows, she revealed that one unnamed co-star completely changed how she remembers the project.

Her comments also included a surprising career regret. Ringwald admitted she passed on a major Hollywood role that later became one of the biggest films of its era. She also looked back at a few other opportunities that slipped away early in her career.

One person turned a long-running show into her worst memory

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ringwald was asked to rank her past work from best to worst. After confirming that number one represented the least favorite project, she named The Secret Life of the American Teenager without hesitation. “That was it. The worst,” she said.

Ringwald explained that she genuinely enjoyed working with most of the cast. She specifically praised Shailene Woodley, who played her on-screen daughter Amy Juergens. Ringwald portrayed Anne Juergens across nearly 100 episodes during the show’s five-season run from 2008 to 2013.

However, she said one unnamed co-star completely changed the experience, describing the person as really difficult. She refused to reveal who it was, explaining only that the behavior lowered the entire experience for her. By choosing not to name the co-star, Ringwald left the circumstances behind her criticism open to interpretation.

Even projects remembered as major career milestones can carry complicated memories behind the scenes. Jim Parsons’ Big Bang Theory reflections revealed a similar contrast, as the actor opened up about the pressure and personal struggles that came with one of television’s biggest successes.

The drama followed Amy Juergens after she became pregnant at age 15. It focused on her family as they adjusted to raising the baby and dealing with the challenges that followed.

On the opposite end of the scale, Ringwald named Pretty in Pink as the best project of her career, rating it a perfect 10. She explained that the film felt especially meaningful because John Hughes wrote it specifically for her, and revealed that a collage she personally created still appears in the bedroom featured in the movie.

The interview also touched on a major role she turned down. Ringwald admitted she passed on Demi Moore’s part in Ghost, calling it the career opportunity she regrets missing the most.

Andy Cohen suggested the role could have changed her career. Ringwald agreed but said the role simply wasn’t meant to be for her.

For actors, the roles they accept or turn down can shape careers in unexpected ways, but so can the experiences that follow those decisions. Armie Hammer’s return to acting has also sparked discussion about how performers navigate difficult chapters and rebuild their careers after stepping away from the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Ringwald also shared in a Variety interview from 2024 that she came close to starring in Working Girl and The Silence of the Lambs. She explained she was still a teenager at the time, which limited the adult roles she could realistically take on.

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