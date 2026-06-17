Armie Hammer admits ‘I made these problems for myself’ as he opens up about wanting to return to acting

Armie Hammer is officially back on set, working again after a five-year break from acting. That break followed one of the most public downfalls in Hollywood history. After a long stretch of staying quiet, the 39-year-old actor is now speaking openly about his journey, from being a top star to facing the hard reality of recent years. He admits, “I made these problems for myself.”

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Nine years ago, Hammer was working on projects such as Call Me by Your Name, a film that received widespread critical praise. Even then, he said he was waiting for the other shoe to drop. That shoe eventually fell when he faced a number of serious claims about his personal life, including accusations of abuse and graphic messages that spread online.

Hammer denied these accusations, and an LAPD investigation later closed without any charges being filed. Still, the damage to his career was total. His agents at WME stopped representing him, his publicist quit, and he ended up living in a small apartment in Venice Beach, far from the life he used to have.

Caring for his father in the Cayman Islands became a turning point

Looking back on that period, Hammer describes a time of deep, messy isolation. He gave up using normal phones and other technology, and for more than a year he relied on a basic flip phone he had bought at a gas station.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hammer says he dealt with imposter syndrome along with a strong urge to take in everything around him, drinks, attention, and new experiences, without ever feeling satisfied. “I didn’t actually know how to give myself what I needed internally, so I relied on external sources,” he explains. “It’s like a black hole, no matter how much you throw in, it’s gone.”

Hammer’s path toward rebuilding himself included a move to the Cayman Islands during the pandemic, where he spent time with his father, Michael. Even though the two had a difficult relationship in the past, they made peace as Michael’s health got worse. Hammer took on the role of main caregiver, helping bathe and feed his father until he died. He describes that period as a “gift” that let them move past their old conflicts.

Hammer is now slowly building his career back up through small, low-budget projects. His first job offer in five years came from German filmmaker Uwe Boll, who hired him for the movie Citizen Vigilante. “I’m pretty sure I cried,” Hammer says about getting that call. “I would have done a f—ing cat food commercial. I just wanted to work again.”

Armie Hammer says he went five years without acting work after his Hollywood downfall, willing to take “almost anything” to return.



“I would have done a fucking cat food commercial. I just wanted to work again.” Full story: https://t.co/bPtghTP1zm pic.twitter.com/IIT3opYGi0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 16, 2026

Since then, he has finished three more independent films, including a Western called Frontier Crucible and a thriller called Night Driver. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has also spoken about reprising a role that overwhelmed him, a similar pull back toward work that once took a heavy toll.

These days, Hammer lives in West Hollywood, where his life revolves around a steady routine built around his two children. He wakes up at 6:30 in the morning to handle school drop-offs and other daily responsibilities. He no longer has a traditional team of agents or managers working for him, and anyone who wants to hire him now has to go through his lawyer instead.

He admits that his damaged reputation is still a major hurdle. He compares his situation to “Sisyphus pushing the boulder,” but adds that his boulder is “covered in Vaseline.” Even so, he doesn’t appear interested in dwelling on the past or getting even with anyone over what happened.

When asked whether he would want to undo the events of the past few years, his response is calm and measured rather than dramatic. “I remember the emotional state and the mental state I was in before all that happened,” he says. “Healthy people don’t act the way I was acting.”

He admits he wishes the process of changing could have happened in a gentler way, but he has accepted things as they are now. For the time being, his focus stays on his work and his children, taking things one day at a time. Other former stars have also opened up about stepping away from Hollywood early, including Macaulay Culkin, who has talked about why he quit acting at 14.

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