The White House and President Trump’s campaign team have scrubbed Taylor Swift songs from their online video content, The Hill reported. This move marks a notable shift in how the administration handles its social media presence, especially given the history between the president and the pop star.

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A TikTok clip featuring the president and first lady Melania Trump, which was posted six days ago, is now playing in complete silence. The video previously utilized Swift’s song August, but the audio has been stripped away. Even without the music, the original caption remains visible, stating, “mood because it’s August and Donald Trump is your president.”

Another instance involves a video posted by Team Trump in November 2025. This clip originally featured audio from the song Father Figure, but that music has also been removed. The footage in that specific video shows the president on the stairs of the White House and includes scenes of him pumping his fist with blood running down his face after the assassination attempt that occurred while he was campaigning in Pennsylvania in 2024.

Seeing these clips stripped of their original audio makes them feel significantly different

Swift, who is 36 years old, is arguably the most popular recording artist in the country right now. She holds the record for the highest-grossing concert tour thanks to her Eras Tour, which ran from 2023 to 2024. She was also crowned Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards in 2019 and stands as one of the youngest female honorees inducted into the Recording Academy’s Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Some Taylor Swift songs have been removed from social media videos posted by President Donald Trump's ‌campaign and the White House, which has used two of the American superstar's songs over the past week. Read more: https://t.co/ngKgOYOtkv pic.twitter.com/fKX2AN8hvl — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 9, 2026

The relationship between the artist and the president has been contentious for years. Swift publicly opposed Trump during the 2024 election and endorsed Kamala Harris. She shared her stance in an Instagram post, writing, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris … in the 2024 presidential election.” She further explained her reasoning by stating, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

This was not the first time she expressed her political views regarding the president. In 2020, she wrote in a social media post that Trump was “WELL AWARE we do not want him as our president.” The president has responded to her criticism on several occasions, even alleging that her career suffered after she spoke out against his leadership. He famously stated, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in a social media post. In 2025, he wrote, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

While other artists like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry have openly rejected ties to the White House after their music was used in similar content, Swift has not publicly commented on this specific situation. Publicists for both Swift and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the removal of the music.

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