‘TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT’: White House trolls Taylor Swift’s wedding by posting a doctored photo of the MSG jumbotron

President Donald Trump’s White House posted a doctored photo on X to mock singer Taylor Swift during her wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce. The official White House account shared an edited picture of the jumbotron screens at Madison Square Garden. The screens had originally shown the message “JUST&T MARRIED!” after the wedding ceremony.

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According to Mediaite, in the edited version, the White House changed the message so it read “TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT” instead. The post was shared with the caption “IT’S HAPPENED!!!”

The wedding took place at Madison Square Garden on Friday, with comic actor Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. The couple had reportedly already completed their legal marriage before the event, but the jumbotron display was still a central part of the celebration.

A history of public friction between Trump and Swift

Trump has spoken about Swift in mixed terms over the years. During a 2024 book interview, he said, “I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually unusually beautiful.” The wedding itself required massive security, with over 70 NYPD detectives assigned.

His comments about Swift grew sharper after she endorsed Kamala Harris over him in the 2024 election. He told Fox News that Swift would “pay a price” for her decision “in the marketplace.” He also posted on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Trump kept posting about Swift after the endorsement. In one message, he wrote, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'” In another, he wrote, “Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

This was not the first time Trump used digital images tied to Swift. During the 2024 campaign, he shared AI-generated pictures on Truth Social of young women wearing “Swifties for Trump” merchandise, with the caption “I accept!” This pattern of online activity during personal events mirrors Trump’s behavior at his son’s wedding.

It's official! 🤍💍🥂 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in their newlyweds era. MSG confirmed the news with a massive sign that read, “JUST&T MARRIED!”



🎥: Christopher Sadowski / New York Post pic.twitter.com/gcHFYYOsFB — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2026

Separately, the Trump administration has been pushing for changes to voting laws through the Save America Act. The bill would require states to submit sensitive voter data and would add new documentation requirements for voters. Courts have repeatedly blocked Trump’s executive orders on voting matters and have rejected attempts to remove grace periods for mail-in ballots.

Trump has also withheld his signature from a housing affordability bill, using it as leverage to try to push Congress into passing his voting legislation. According to reporting, Trump has been falsely arguing that unless these election law changes are made, the election will not be fair.

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