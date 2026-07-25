America’s best fast-food fries for 2026 revealed, and they’re not from McDonald’s

Del Taco has claimed the title of America’s best fast-food fries for 2026, beating several bigger chains that many customers expected to see at the top. The new ranking comes from USA Today’s 10Best, where a panel of expert reviewers selected finalists before readers voted for their favorites. The result placed Del Taco ahead of some of the biggest names in the fast-food industry.

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The chain earned the top spot thanks to its crinkle-cut fries. According to the reviewers, the unique shape helps the fries stay crispy while holding onto more salt. The panel also pointed out that they taste even better when topped with chili, queso, or carne asada. That combination helped Del Taco stand out from the competition this year.

While the ranking may surprise many fast-food fans, there is one catch. Del Taco operates in only 18 states. That means many people across the country may not get the chance to try the top-ranked fries unless they travel. The list also shows how quickly opinions can change as familiar favorites moved up and down compared with previous years.

I never thought McDonald’s fries would lose the crown

The rest of the top five featured several familiar names. Farmer Boys secured second place while A&W finished third. McDonald’s came in fourth despite its “iconic” fries. Shake Shack rounded out the top five. The remaining spots included Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, Golden Chick, Checkers and Rally’s, with In-N-Out Burger landing at number 10.

AMERICA’S BEST FRENCH FRIES REVEALED AFTER VOTE BUT THEY’RE NOT EASY TO GET



Del Taco has been named the winner of America’s best fast food French fries in 2026 according to USA Today’s 10Best rankings.



The crinkle-cut fries stood out for their ability to hold salt and stay… pic.twitter.com/msk9JfuS7g — Hype Daily (@dailyhypereport) July 23, 2026

Even though McDonald’s missed out on the top spot, the chain has remained a talking point this year, including after one employee shared a cheaper alternative to the Big Mac that caught customers’ attention.

According to the panel, Del Taco’s fries “racks up plenty of fans with its crinkle cut fries.” Meanwhile, Dexerto noted that In-N-Out, Checkers, and Rally’s had previously ranked among the top three in similar lists. This year they slipped into the bottom part of the top ten, showing how much annual rankings can change.

The fries list is not the only fast-food ranking to shake things up this year. USA Today’s 10Best explained that food and travel writers first nominate their favorite chains before readers vote on the final order. Since the rankings are updated every year, brands can climb or fall depending on public voting and the panel’s selections.

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