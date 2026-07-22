One McDonald’s employee is spilling the beans about the fast food chain, and it includes a cheaper alternative to Big Mac

A McDonald’s employee is pulling back the curtain on how the fast-food giant operates, and their tips are causing quite a stir online, Daily Dot reported. The creator, known as @noahfoundgrey on TikTok, has been dropping a series of videos detailing what it is actually like to work behind the counter.

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While some of these claims focus on internal operations, other suggestions are purely for customers looking to hack the menu or snag a better deal. These clips gained significant traction on TikTok before making their way over to X, where users have been debating the validity and ethics of these so-called secrets.

If you are a fan of the Big Mac, you will definitely want to hear this hack. The employee suggested a way to build a cheaper version of the iconic burger by ordering a McDouble without the standard ketchup and mustard. Once you have that, you just add Mac Sauce and shredded lettuce. It is a clever way to get those familiar flavors without paying the full price for a Big Mac.

Another popular tip shared in the videos involves the fries

We have all heard this one before, but the employee confirmed that ordering fries without salt is the best way to guarantee you get a fresh batch straight from the fryer. Since salted fries are tossed immediately after they finish cooking, requesting no salt forces the kitchen to drop a new basket just for you. It is a pro tip that definitely works if you are craving that perfect, crispy fry experience.

The videos also touched on the breakfast menu, specifically the difference between the eggs. The employee pointed out that the folded eggs are made from liquid egg, while the round eggs are freshly cracked Grade A eggs cooked directly on the grill for Egg McMuffins. This distinction hit home for many viewers.

One user wrote, “Always get the round egg! The folded ones are nassssty.” Another person mentioned they plan to request a round egg on future McGriddle orders. Some commenters who claimed to have restaurant experience backed up these claims, noting that the information regarding the eggs and the salt-free fry trick is accurate.

Not everyone was thrilled about these suggestions, though. Some people argued that requesting customized orders or no-salt fries just creates unnecessary work and slows down the service for everyone else in line. One user on X joked, “The other McDonald’s workers are gonna kick her ass for encouraging these hassles.” Others were less impressed by the hacks in general, with one commenter writing, “Nobody [cares] this much (…) about McD’s to use ‘hacks’… just bring back the McDLT, the Big Arch, McPizza and sell the McRib.”

Beyond the menu hacks, the employee shared some insight into the inner workings of their specific location. They claimed that new staff received minimal hands-on training and that the restaurant did not offer direct deposit for the first 90 days. They also addressed the common frustration regarding broken ice cream machines, explaining that they are often just being cleaned or repaired rather than being truly out of order.

Regarding food quality, they noted that prepared sandwiches are kept in warming cabinets to keep service moving, but insisted the food remains fresh and meets company standards.

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