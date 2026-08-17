An elderly woman confronted a man she believed was shoplifting by pulling out a handgun on him in a store parking lot in Tucson, Arizona. Video of the confrontation was shared on X and has since drawn widespread attention online.

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The footage shows the woman aiming her firearm at a man who was walking away with several bags and purses. The clip has been viewed more than half a million times on a single post, with viewers split between praising the woman and criticizing her actions.

The incident took place in the parking lot of a Ross store in Tucson in early August, according to KOLD. The woman has not been identified, and the man she confronted has not been located by police.

Police are treating the video as evidence in an ongoing shoplifting investigation

According to the Daily Mai, Tucson police said they have not been able to locate the man seen in the video carrying the bags. Officers are investigating the case as a shoplifting incident and are using the footage as part of their evidence.

🇺🇸An older woman pulled a handgun on a shoplifter outside a Tucson Ross store as the suspect walked away with multiple bags while the store's alarm blared.



Police are investigating the incident using the viral video but have not made an arrest.



Legal experts warn that… — NewsForce (@Newsforce) August 13, 2026

Legal experts said the woman’s decision to point a gun at the man could carry legal consequences. Tucson criminal defense attorney Louis Fidel told KOLD, “It really depends on the details, but there is a statute that authorizes people to display or use a firearm to prevent certain crimes.”

Fidel added that shoplifting does not fall under those crimes, saying, “Shoplifting is not one of those crimes.” He said that aiming a weapon in this situation could lead to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and noted that the act put the public at risk. This is not the only recent case of a person pulling a weapon during a dispute over customer service, as a Maryland woman also flashed a gun at fast food staff after growing frustrated with her order.

Reactions to the video online were mixed. Some commenters supported the woman’s actions and said they were tired of seeing repeated videos of people walking out of stores with stolen goods. Others said the move was reckless and could have led to serious harm or legal trouble for the woman herself. Confrontations involving older customers have also drawn attention elsewhere, including a case where an elderly woman clashed with a young cafe worker.

Reactions to the video online were mixed. Some commenters supported the woman’s actions and said they were tired of seeing repeated videos of people walking out of stores with stolen goods. One person wrote, “Hero Granny! Fix your law AZ!” while another said, “You go granny. Somebody got to stop that s–t.”

Several commenters argued that the woman should not face legal trouble for her actions. “Well they should really consider changing that law! Why is it when decent people go above and beyond to try stop a criminal and help in the community they always end up getting in trouble! If the people paid to fight crime actually fought it that wouldn’t be necessary!” one user wrote. Another added, “You can not arrest everyone. Do it and be a good citizen.”

Other commenters focused on how the man reacted during the confrontation. “Never pull your weapon unless you plan to use it that’s why I walked away is cuz he know you weren’t going to do anything,” one person wrote. Another said, “If she chased after him he wouldn’t have gotten further than 10 feet with his pants hanging around by his f–king knees.”

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