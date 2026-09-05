Google search results for the Republican Party’s coming midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, placed a site called gopdallas2026.com in the No. 1 spot. That listing held the top position for hours on Friday. Its preview line told searchers they could “discover details about the 2026 RNC Midterm Convention.”

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Anyone who opened the link was taken at once to the Justice Department page that contains files on Jeffrey Epstein. On social media, the Republican Party said the page was not the official convention site and told people to go to GOPConvention.com instead.

According to Al Jazeera, the party labeled circulating claims that the ranked site was genuine as “FAKE NEWS!” on X. Democratic lawmakers treated the episode as another opening to talk about the Epstein files.

Earlier versions of the page featured the planned Dallas venue and asked for visitor information

Internet Archive captures showed gopdallas2026.com once used a background image of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the convention is set to be held. The main area of the page asked people to submit contact details to “get exclusive updates.”

Fine print near the bottom described the site as “an independent informational resource and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or operated by the Republican National Committee (RNC), the 2026 RNC Midterm Convention, the American Airlines Center, or any official convention entity.” It also said, “For official convention information, please visit the appropriate official websites.”

California Representative Ted Lieu circulated a note from reporter Jake Lahut that read “something funky is going on.” Lieu then wrote, “I just tried the website and the below description, as of right now, is accurate.” He added, “Sort of awesome.”

Coverage of the Epstein files has been described as a lasting point of criticism aimed at President Donald Trump’s second administration. Trump is listed as a speaker at the two-day convention. Officials have been accused of mishandling the release that the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November, required within 30 days.

Critics have said some Justice Department records look unnecessarily redacted, while other released material identifies victims. Trump has said his association with Epstein ended decades ago.

👀 It’s been over two hours and the GOP midterm convention website still redirects to the DOJ page for the Epstein files…https://t.co/J0SMQbFWMp pic.twitter.com/oT0785bCHF — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) September 4, 2026

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting a minor and was facing sex-trafficking charges when he died in 2019. His victims are thought to number in the hundreds. The ongoing debate over redactions in Epstein-related documents continues, as when the DOJ claimed its Epstein file redactions protect victims and law enforcement names, a judge wants the evidence by July 30.

The gathering is scheduled for September 9 and 10. An RNC press release indicated it is expected to be the party’s largest convention since 2016. Trump is reportedly scheduled to speak both nights. Republicans have said they want to keep control of the House and Senate as Trump’s popularity has been described as falling during continued fallout from the war on Iran.

In an interview with CBS Texas, RNC spokesperson Zach Kraft said, “Never before in history has any major party held a midterm convention, and President Trump wants to focus in on that and open this up to the American people, because all of his work has been about improving their lives.”

He added, “So, he wants them to be able to have an opportunity to attend this event and hear from him directly.” Democrats held national midterm party conferences in 1974, 1978, and 1982. The incident highlights ongoing scrutiny of the Epstein files, as JD Vance addressed the Epstein files controversy and said the Trump administration screwed up the communication.

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