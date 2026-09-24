A Michigan woman who posts on TikTok as Momager (@momager1214) said in a video that state police came to her home after someone reported a photo she shared in a Facebook rockhounding group. The video has gained 33,000 views. In the clip, she appears indoors in a black robe, speaking to the camera with long blonde hair and glasses.

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She said someone from “the Book of Face and a rockhounding group” reported her because she posted a picture of rock art she had been working on for two years in her yard. She said the display sits on her private property and that she had made that clear in the post. She still said the group “felt the need to call the police.”

In the caption, she wrote, “What is wrong with people? I cannot believe that tax payer money was wasted to have a state police officer sent to look at my rock art on MY property. Ridiculous waste of time and money. People need to mind their own business. Good grief. No laws were broken.” She said the officer told her, “It’s your property, you can do whatever you want, looks great, sorry to bother you.” She added, “I thought my husband had dropped dead at work. My heart was in my throat. Not cool.”

Michigan public-land rock limits and the yard display she showed

She then invited viewers to look at the work, saying, “So here’s my rock art. Enjoy.” The video moves outdoors to a wooded area with tall trees and a body of water in the background. The arrangement shows many smooth, rounded stones of different sizes and colors laid out on the ground.

@momager1214 What is wrong with people? I cannot believe that tax payer money was wasted to have a state police officer sent to look at my rock art on MY property. Ridiculous waste of time and money. People need to mind their own business. Good grief. No laws were broken. #fyp #rocks #rockcollector #art #mindyourbusiness ♬ original sound – Momager

The stones appear sorted by color, moving from white and light beige into red, pink, green, and gray. The layout forms a large stylized shape that looks like a turtle or a leaf. A black metal pole with a decorative blue-green globe stands near the center of the display. When a viewer of her video asked why police were called. She wrote, “Bc mi law is you can only take 25 lbs of rocks a year from state beaches.”

Her response matches the guidance of Michigan Rockhounds. The site states that the annual limit for collecting rocks on state-owned and public-trust lands is 25 pounds per person per year in total. That figure includes invertebrate fossils and is not counted separately by rock type or by location.

The guidance also says collecting on private property has no weight limit if the landowner has given permission. It also lists state-owned land and public-trust land, including Great Lakes and river areas up to the Ordinary High Water Mark, among places where the 25-pound yearly cap applies. National Parks and National Lakeshores are listed as off-limits for collecting.

She said no laws were broken and that the officer treated the visit as a property matter. She described the call as a waste of time and money and said people should mind their own business.

Viewers responded to both the police visit and the stone layout. One person said they were confused about why anyone called the police. Another wrote that they would not have seen the display without the report and called the vision, design, and physical effort “amazing.” Complaints to authorities can sometimes stem from misunderstandings, like when neighbors told police a woman’s camera was pointed at their bedroom.

One commenter asked if the arrangement sat underneath a bird feeder and said birds make a mess on their lawn, adding that this “looks good.” Another wrote, “What is even more wild is they wasted their time and resources coming to your property to talk to you! That is super cool art BTW!”

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