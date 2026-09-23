President Donald Trump’s wife Melania will say whatever she wants to her husband about his decisions, even if he “doesn’t want to hear” the truth

Image by Marc Nozell from Merrimack, New Hampshire, USA, CC BY 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons., and Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0. Via Wikimedia Commons

First lady Melania Trump says President Donald Trump gets her unfiltered opinion on his speeches and interviews, even when her feedback is not what he wants to hear. She made the comments while discussing his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

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Per People, Melania was asked on Fox & Friends about the feedback she gives her husband. She said she had praised his delivery and speech, but added that her comments are not always flattering.

“I told him he had [a] great delivery, he did very well. And a great speech,” Melania said. She then explained that she does not simply tell him what he wants to hear, adding, “Sometimes he doesn’t want to hear it, what I tell him, but that’s okay. I always say the truth.”

Melania says Trump does not always want her opinion

The comment came while the first lady was discussing the president’s UN speech and his approach to his second term. She described him as highly focused and said he has “a lot on his plate” because of events happening around the world.

♨️Melania Trump: “I always say the truth.”🤞



♨️ Melania Trump gave an ‘address’ to the United Nations General Assembly #UNGA a rave review on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, the morning after his speech in New York:

“I told him he had great delivery, he did very well. And a great… pic.twitter.com/FspT29rrBs — ┋𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔞’𝔰 𝔐𝔲𝔰𝔢┋ (@DanasMuse1) September 23, 2026

In a report by AOL, Melania also offered a positive assessment of how Trump has been handling the demands of the presidency. “I think he’s doing the best that he can,” she said, before describing her husband as someone who works “nonstop” from morning until evening.

Her comments also shed more light on the kind of conversations she has with Trump behind the scenes. She indicated that he does seek her perspective, but hearing her opinion does not mean he always agrees with it or wants to receive it.

The exchange follows previous public comments from Trump about his wife giving him feedback. It was noted in the report that Trump has previously said Melania was not particularly impressed with his onstage dancing, showing that her willingness to criticize him is not limited to presidential speeches.

Melania’s remarks also came as she discussed her own work outside the president’s political duties. She appeared on the segment to discuss Imperia, a network focused on women CEOs, along with her Fostering the Future Together initiative.

The UN speech itself included several major claims and statements from Trump about international affairs. He discussed his administration’s record, the conflict involving Iran and negotiations with Iranian officials, while also presenting himself as someone facing major decisions over the direction of the conflict.

Trump also had a brief exchange with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins during the event after questioning why CNN was covering him. Collins responded that the United Nations had credentialed the network to cover the General Assembly.

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