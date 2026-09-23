A woman walked out to meet her DoorDash driver in the driveway, and the first thing the driver said was ‘How much did you tip?’

A DoorDash driver confronted a customer in her own driveway on August 22, 2026, to demand a larger tip after she left a 20 percent gratuity on her order. As detailed by The Daily Dot, the incident was shared on TikTok by the user @nicolebreaksitdown.

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The customer said she went outside to meet the driver as the car pulled into her driveway. She greeted the driver with a simple “hi” but was immediately asked, “How much did you tip?” Taken by surprise, she said she typically selects the 20 percent option in the app, to which the driver replied, “No, not percentage. How much did you tip?”

When the customer said she did not know the exact dollar amount, she asked whether the driver had received the tip. The driver checked her phone and confirmed, “You tipped $6,” which the customer verified was 20 percent of her order. The driver replied, “That is not enough,” adding, “You got me driving out here and that’s all you tip?”

A $6 tip was apparently not what the driver expected

The driver then told her, “You should tip more.” The customer refused to reach for her wallet, telling the driver, “I’m not going to my wallet,” before saying, “Thank you, have a good day,” and heading inside.

She said the situation “blows my mind” and left her wondering whether 20 percent is now considered too low for delivery. She also compared the role of a delivery driver to that of a restaurant server, saying she would not have imagined a 20 percent delivery tip being inadequate.

The comment section on the video is deeply divided. One viewer sided with the customer, writing, “You remove the tip. Report her for harassment and block her.” Another shared their own formula of tipping $1 per mile plus 20 percent on grocery deliveries from Walmart, adding that they apply the same rule to DoorDash.

Other commenters argued that delivery differs significantly from dining in a restaurant. One wrote, “I don’t tip 20% for dropping off food,” explaining that servers handle ordering, refills, checking the food, and payment.

The debate comes years after DoorDash overhauled its payment model in 2019, after the company faced criticism for using tips to subsidize base pay. After public outcry, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu announced a change to the tipping model. By October 2019, all workers had moved to a new system with base pay ranging from $2 to $10 depending on distance, difficulty, and time, and workers began receiving the entirety of their customer tips.

Under the updated system, customers gained the ability to tip before or after placing an order, and drivers could view a breakdown of their base pay, peak pay, and tips in the app. Overall earnings for drivers rose by $1.30 per active hour following the switch, according to Restaurant Dive. The company also drew attention recently after it denied a customer’s refund over an order two Dashers allegedly took.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the driver’s side of the story, as this originates solely from a TikTok video. DoorDash has not publicly commented on the incident.

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