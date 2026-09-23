Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image by Jupilu on Pixabay., and AKuptsova on Pixabay
Category:
News
True Crime

A desperate rescue attempt ends with stepfather getting shot while trying to stop his stepson from fatally shooting himself

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
|

Published: Sep 23, 2026 03:45 pm

A 15-year-old Texas boxer died after shooting himself inside his home shortly after returning from being reported missing, police said. His stepfather was also critically wounded while trying to move the gun away from him.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police identified the teenager as Jesse “Boogie” Balderrama. According to People’s report on the shooting, officers were called to a home in San Antonio after the shooting was reported.

Police said Jesse had recently returned home after his family had reported him missing. Investigators said he then shot himself inside the house, with preliminary information indicating that the shooting happened in one of the rooms.

His stepfather tried to get the gun away from him

Jesse’s stepfather tried to intervene after seeing the teenager with the gun. He attempted to move the firearm away from Jesse, but the gun went off during the struggle, leaving the 38-year-old with a life-threatening gunshot wound

The circumstances left several family members dealing with the aftermath inside the home. Police said four or five people were reportedly present, including at least one other child.

Family members who were elsewhere in the house were not in the room where the shootings occurred, according to police information cited by local news outlets. A gun was later found inside the residence.

Neighbors also described the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. John Puente told media that he saw Jesse’s mother outside the home following the shooting. “She had blood on her arm, and just fell on the floor,” Puente said.

Puente also described the family’s loss in stark terms. “I’d never thought it end up this way,” he told the media in the report.

Jesse was known as “Boogie” and had a connection to the local boxing community. A GoFundMe organized by Top Dog Boxing described him as “impossible not to love” and “full of personality.”

The fundraiser also said Jesse was a two-time Junior Olympic champion. It described him as a young boxer with a promising future in the sport.

Jesse’s boxing coach, Jerry Zuniga, said the teenager’s loss has been felt throughout the gym and the wider boxing community. “Boogie was an amazing child, an amazing kid, he was still a kid,” Zuniga said. He adds that Jesse “had a big heart, a huge heart” and was someone his teammates and coaches looked up to.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting