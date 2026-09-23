A desperate rescue attempt ends with stepfather getting shot while trying to stop his stepson from fatally shooting himself

A 15-year-old Texas boxer died after shooting himself inside his home shortly after returning from being reported missing, police said. His stepfather was also critically wounded while trying to move the gun away from him.

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San Antonio police identified the teenager as Jesse “Boogie” Balderrama. According to People’s report on the shooting, officers were called to a home in San Antonio after the shooting was reported.

Police said Jesse had recently returned home after his family had reported him missing. Investigators said he then shot himself inside the house, with preliminary information indicating that the shooting happened in one of the rooms.

His stepfather tried to get the gun away from him

Jesse’s stepfather tried to intervene after seeing the teenager with the gun. He attempted to move the firearm away from Jesse, but the gun went off during the struggle, leaving the 38-year-old with a life-threatening gunshot wound

Missing Teen Boxer Returned Home, Then Died by Suicide. His Stepfather Was Shot Trying to Save Him



Jesse “Boogie” Balderrama, 15, had recently returned home after being reported missing when police say he fatally shot himselfhttps://t.co/LKYLsysc6o — BirdieBittern (@BirdieBittern) September 23, 2026

The circumstances left several family members dealing with the aftermath inside the home. Police said four or five people were reportedly present, including at least one other child.

Family members who were elsewhere in the house were not in the room where the shootings occurred, according to police information cited by local news outlets. A gun was later found inside the residence.

Neighbors also described the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. John Puente told media that he saw Jesse’s mother outside the home following the shooting. “She had blood on her arm, and just fell on the floor,” Puente said.

Puente also described the family’s loss in stark terms. “I’d never thought it end up this way,” he told the media in the report.

Jesse was known as “Boogie” and had a connection to the local boxing community. A GoFundMe organized by Top Dog Boxing described him as “impossible not to love” and “full of personality.”

The fundraiser also said Jesse was a two-time Junior Olympic champion. It described him as a young boxer with a promising future in the sport.

Jesse’s boxing coach, Jerry Zuniga, said the teenager’s loss has been felt throughout the gym and the wider boxing community. “Boogie was an amazing child, an amazing kid, he was still a kid,” Zuniga said. He adds that Jesse “had a big heart, a huge heart” and was someone his teammates and coaches looked up to.

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