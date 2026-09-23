Kansas City woman sentenced for the horrific death of her one-month-old who was placed in an oven instead of a crib

A Kansas City mother has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of her one-month-old daughter. Per Fox, Mariah Thomas, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death as part of a plea agreement that dismissed a first-degree murder charge.

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The case began after police were called to a Kansas City home following a report that a baby was not breathing. Officers found the infant dead with apparent burns across her body, and Kansas City Fire Department personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators were told Thomas had intended to put her daughter down for a nap. Instead, she allegedly placed the baby inside the oven, telling investigators she had mistakenly believed she was putting her in the crib.

Thomas thought the baby was in her crib

A family member later told detectives that Thomas said, “I thought I put [her] in her crib and I accidentally put her in the oven.” The statement was included in the investigative documents cited in the case.

A mom killed her newborn by putting her in a hot oven — but was not convicted of murder.

Mariah Thomas will spend 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to child endangerment resulting in death. She told family members she mistakenly put the baby in an oven pic.twitter.com/QEr8r3rnu0 — Rodster🇺🇸 (@Rodster89) September 23, 2026

Investigators also documented the condition of the infant’s clothing. The baby was wearing a bodysuit over a diaper, and police said the clothing appeared to have melted onto the diaper.

Police also recovered a baby blanket from the living room that had significant burn marks. The evidence was included in the probable cause statement used in the case.

The infant was identified in the report as Za’riah Thomas. Thomas initially declined to speak with detectives after being advised of her rights, but she later agreed to provide a blood sample and allow investigators to access data from her cellphone.

The legal case changed as it moved through the courts. Prosecutors initially charged Thomas with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death before later adding a first-degree murder charge.

That murder charge was ultimately dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Thomas received no probation and was credited for time already served.

Judge Sarah A. Castle found that Thomas entered the guilty plea freely and voluntarily and understood the charge and its consequences. The judgment also states that she did not use a mental disease or defect defense.

Thomas was returned to Jackson County sheriff’s custody while awaiting transfer to state prison. She was also ordered to pay $68 to Missouri’s Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund, while the remaining court costs were waived.

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