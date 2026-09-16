An 18-year-old mother is facing jail time after a nap allegedly ended with the death of her one-month-old daughter

An 18-year-old Kokomo mother is facing multiple felony charges after police say she fell asleep while holding her one-month-old daughter, accidentally suffocating the infant. Investigators say the mother had smoked marijuana with the baby’s father the night before the girl’s death.

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Keira Dunson is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. Officers found the infant unresponsive on Dunson’s bed after responding to the home, per WTHR.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward. Dunson allegedly told investigators that she had woken up intending to feed her daughter before discovering the infant unresponsive.

The allegations center on a nap

Dunson allegedly told officers that she put the baby in a bath after finding her unresponsive. She tried to wake the infant but could not, then called 911 while attempting CPR.

A Kokomo woman is in jail, accused of falling asleep on top of her newborn baby, killing her.



Keira Dunson is charged with:

– Neglect resulting in death, a Level 1 felony

– Neglect resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony

– Neglect resulting in serious injury, a Level 5… pic.twitter.com/N0bVM8w0Tm — Ashton Hackman WTHR (@ashtonhackmantv) September 16, 2026

During the incident, Dunson repeatedly told police that it was “all her fault,” according to the court documents cited in the report. Investigators later questioned her about how the baby had ended up in the bed.

Dunson initially said she did not remember sleeping with her daughter. She told police that she and the baby had gone to bed around 2 a.m. and that the infant sometimes slept in the bed with her.

Police told Dunson they had found a pillow and pacifier in her bed. She then said she remembered putting the baby to sleep with the pacifier and having her beside her.

Dunson became distressed and said she may have fallen asleep with the infant. She told investigators that she had used a pillow to keep the baby from rolling over and denied rolling on top of her daughter.

Dunson’s mother was also interviewed by police. She told investigators that she had found Dunson asleep with the baby positioned in the crease of her arm, which led her to believe that was what happened during the night.

Dunson told investigators that she woke up with the baby still in her arms and placed her in the crib. She said she could not remember if the baby was awake or breathing when she put her down.

The baby’s father separately told detectives that he and Dunson had smoked marijuana together the night before. He was at work when the infant was found unresponsive.

Toxicology testing on the baby did not find alcohol or illegal substances. The autopsy determined that the infant died from positional asphyxia, and the manner of death was believed to be accidental. Despite this, Dunson is still facing three felony counts related to the child’s death and alleged injuries.

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