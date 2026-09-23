Rockstar Games is paying Miami-Dade nearly $1 million for a GTA 6 sign, and the mayor never needed the county board to approve it

Miami-Dade County has entered into a business agreement with Rockstar Games that places a massive Welcome to Vice City sign on the roof of the Kaseya Center. As reported by BroBible, helicopters were spotted lifting parts of the sign onto the county-owned arena. The installation comes ahead of the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Recommended Videos

Rockstar Games is paying the county $975,000 to place the lettering on the arena. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed the agreement on a Friday, using her authority to enter into contracts under the $1 million threshold without explicit approval from the county board. The decision has sparked a debate among local officials over how much power the mayor’s office should have in these types of partnerships.

Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III raised concerns about the process, arguing that it sets a questionable precedent for future projects. He said that splitting spending into separate agreements of $900,000, $700,000, and $400,000 should not allow the mayor to avoid coming before the board. “You could just do smaller purchases every time. That wouldn’t make sense,” Gilbert said.

Vice City is showing up in Miami just weeks before launch

Rockstar Games previously announced that Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The company said the additional time was intended to ensure the game reaches the level of polish fans expect.

The installation at the Kaseya Center was captured by people on the ground, with posts on X appearing to show the helicopter activity on Tuesday afternoon. The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida and marks the series’ return to a modern-day Vice City.

Rockstar has also announced the official soundtrack, titled Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which is arriving on November 19, 2026. The company has released extended looks at the game over the summer, following pre-orders opening in June and continuing through August.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy