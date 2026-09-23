A woman saw her date arrive in slides with high socks, and by the time he called to ask where she was, she was going home

A woman who posts on TikTok as @whitthemua says she left a date before it even began after seeing what the man was wearing. As detailed by The Daily Dot, Whitney had arrived at the venue after a long day at work and had dressed nicely, even though the outing was casual. Her video has sparked a debate over how much effort people should put into their appearance for a first date.

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Whitney said she spotted her date before he saw her, and his outfit was enough to make her turn right back around. According to Whitney, he was wearing a muscle shirt, basketball shorts, and slides with high socks. She admitted that she thought he was handsome but could not get past his clothing choices.

When the man called to ask where she was, Whitney told him she was heading home instead of meeting up. The video has gathered hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments.

Whitney said she felt disrespected and questioned why her date did not feel the need to impress her. “I feel you, because why don’t you care about impressing me??” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Slides….IMMEDIATELY no. Immediately.”

Other users pointed out that she had not set any specific standards upfront and that judging someone solely on clothing was harsh. One commenter wrote that the man “took the time out to invite you to dinner, was respectful.”

A global poll of 3,000 respondents by BestBettingSites.com, as reported by IOL, found that around one-third of people might decline a second date over fashion choices. A full tracksuit was the largest fashion red flag on first dates, cited by 28.3% of respondents, while 20.6% named high socks with low trainers.

The survey also found that one in nine people consider poor dress sense a deal-breaker. Full designer outfits and Crocs were disliked by 24.7% and 24.1% of respondents, respectively. Dating etiquette has drawn attention online in recent weeks, with another woman leaving her date with the bill at a restaurant.

Whitney has not shared whether she and the man ever connected again. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the man’s side of the story, as this originates solely from a TikTok video.

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