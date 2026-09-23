A woman waited for her date to go to the bathroom, grabbed her purse, paid for her appetizer, and went boot shopping

A woman says she cut her first date short on August 22 after the man spent the evening asking about finances, then paid for her own meal and went boot shopping. As reported by The Daily Dot, the creator, who uses the handle @caldo.de.les on TikTok, shared the experience in a video that has racked up more than 24,000 likes. She described it as her last date of 2026.

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According to the creator, the man had been asking her out for some time before she agreed to meet him at a Texas Roadhouse. She said that instead of making small talk, he asked about the credit scores of random people sitting around them. He also asked what car she drove, and when she said a 2023 Toyota Camry, he compared it to his own vehicle and said he planned to become a millionaire within a year.

The man then turned to her career as a nurse, telling her she should be grateful because nurses earn more than other workers, she said. According to the creator, he also claimed he chose the restaurant because he thought it was “in your budget.”

The bathroom break was all the opening she needed

Registered nurses provide and coordinate patient care and earned a median annual wage of $97,550 as of May 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment for registered nurses is projected to grow 6 percent between 2025 and 2035, faster than the average for all occupations.

The creator said things reached a breaking point when he asked what she could “offer” him in return for paying the bill. At that stage, they had only ordered an appetizer and a drink. She said she made it clear she had nothing to offer him and no intention of establishing a physical relationship in exchange for dinner.

She said he had been drinking alcohol, while she had declined because she had to drive and had other obligations later. When he stepped away to use the bathroom, she grabbed her purse, spoke to the waitress, and paid her share of around $17 before leaving a $40 tip.

According to the creator, the waitress had sensed something was off and had been wondering whether she would stay or leave. After settling up, she blocked the man and went boot shopping.

Commenters on TikTok were largely supportive of her decision. One wrote that people should normalize “getting up and walking out at the very first red flag,” while another said the credit score question alone would have been enough to make them leave.

The video also sparked debate over who should pay on a first date, with some arguing the person who initiates should cover the tab and others preferring to split the bill. A separate TikTok recently showed a woman leaving a restaurant after a date who refused to pay went to the bathroom.

The creator said she is done dating for the time being and wants to focus on herself. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the man’s side of the story, as this originates solely from a TikTok video.

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