A single mom asked her neighbor to help her son with pitching, and the former pro showed up with a bucket, a bungee cord, and tape

A retired professional baseball player stepped up to help a young boy improve his pitching in his own driveway after the boy’s mother asked for coaching advice. As first highlighted by BroBible, the mom, who goes by @beauandherbeasts on Instagram, shared a video of the moment. Her son, whom she refers to as “human” in her posts, can be seen standing in the driveway with his glove, ready to learn from the former pro.

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In on-screen text, the mother said that as a solo mom, she often worries she won’t be able to provide her son with everything he needs. She wrote that this was why she decided to ask her neighbor for help.

She explained that she often acts as the catcher, but her own anxiety makes the process difficult. Knowing her neighbor was a former professional baseball player and current youth coach, she asked whether he would be willing to offer her son some pointers.

The neighbor came ready with a full training setup

The neighbor showed up with a bucket, a bungee cord, baseballs, a piece of wood, and tape to help the boy train. The mother said he provided all of the equipment and plenty of advice free of charge, writing, “God is good. And good neighbors are great.”

“It takes a village,” she wrote in her caption. She added that being a solo mom “doesn’t mean I have to do everything alone,” but that she has to be willing to ask for help.

The response on Instagram was overwhelmingly positive, with many commenters highlighting the role neighbors can play in youth skill development. “Male mentorship is crucial for young guys,” one person wrote, while another noted, “Pitching ain’t easy.” Online communities have also rallied behind a Chicago ice pop vendor fundraiser after his video went viral.

A July 5, 2025, article in The New York Times highlighted studies showing that boys in certain areas are the least likely to have male role models. The research linked this to achievement gaps based on family income and gender.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly has drafted legislation aimed at increasing the number of men in classrooms to provide more mentorship opportunities for students. “It’s important for young men to have male role models,” Kelly said.

Baseball organizations, including Major League Baseball, have established pitching guidelines to manage workloads and prevent injuries caused by pitching with fatigue. For players aged 9 to 10, the guidelines set a daily maximum of 75 pitches along with a structured rest schedule.

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