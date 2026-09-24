A U.K. TikTok creator said a new Dyson toothbrush selling for about £420 “sounds absolutely mental,” so he went to Harrods in London to buy it. Carmie Sellitto, who posts as @touchdalight, shared the trip in a video that has drawn about 1.7 million views.

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Sellitto said in the video that the brush has a camera inside and that it had come out that day. He went to the fifth-floor technology section, passed high-priced speakers and a flip phone on display, and reached the Dyson area.

A sales associate told him the price was £419.99 and that the set included the brush, mouth rinse, and toothpaste. He asked for the blue model, paid, and later posted a second video using the device at home.

Dyson CameraJet pairs a camera with a jet that targets gaps while brushing

In his follow-up TikTok, Sellitto said he spent £420 of his own money. He applied toothpaste, turned the brush on outside his mouth, and said, “I was not expecting it to squirt me right in the eye.” He later said the jet works automatically in the mouth and that a middle button can fire it by hand.

After using it, he said his teeth looked white and flossed, that his breath felt fresh, and that an app showed the inside of his mouth. He rated the brush 10 out of 10 and said, “hell yeah, it’s worth your money.”

Marie Claire beauty director Hannah Baxter also reviewed the brush. She wrote that she tried the CameraJet and that it weighed 230 grams. She said the jet was louder than she expected and high-pitched, closer to an air gun than other brushes she had used.

She described a learning curve when filling the tank and said she sprayed herself with mouthwash. She wrote that she did not use the in-mouth camera and that analyzing her teeth that closely grossed her out. She said the device cleaned her teeth, but $500 is steep compared to a basic toothbrush.

Dyson launched the CameraJet on a Tuesday and priced it at $500 in the United States, according to CNET. In the Harrods video, the in-store price was £419.99. CNET reported that 661 Dyson engineers and 30 dental professionals spent six years developing it. Dyson’s latest product joins a wave of consumer devices equipped with cameras, like the BMW interior camera that was reported to record drivers’ every move.

James Dyson said in a company press release that research showed people often miss the gaps where plaque forms. He said the team wanted to see those gaps, remove plaque, and improve cleaning while brushing. In an interview with Marie Claire, Dyson said he began flossing later in life and found it difficult and time-consuming. He told the magazine he asked why people could not floss as they brush, and he said a needle-style jet is not a good jet and that a broader jet does a better job.

Company materials described a 100,000-pixel macro lens and an AI system Dyson calls Gap Optical Targeting, trained on 470,000 dental images collected during development. Dyson said no images are recorded or stored on the device or in the cloud. The brush can connect over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so users can see a live view in an app, along with coverage maps and cleaning feedback.

Dyson said it worked with the National University of Singapore’s Faculty of Dentistry to develop a conical jet designed to cover a wider area at lower pressure than a needle-like jet. The device has a 12.5-milliliter anti-gravity tank designed to deliver rinse in any orientation.

Brush heads carry RFID tags that track how many times they have been used. External lab testing cited with the launch said variable sonic oscillation removed up to 69 percent more plaque than some leading premium electric toothbrushes in hard-to-reach areas.

The U.S. kit was listed with two regular brush heads, a charging dock, a cable, and a travel case. Dyson said the dock can refill the rinse tank in three seconds and recommended using a clear, SLS-free rinse and toothpaste so that foam does not block the camera.

The company said its own non-foaming toothpaste and low-foaming rinse are coming later. Marie Claire listed Dyson toothpaste at $11.50 a tube in ginger mint or spearmint. In the Harrods video, the associate said peppermint toothpaste was £9.99 if ordered online.

Some viewers questioned the camera and the price. One commenter asked why anyone would want a camera in a toothbrush. Another wrote that Sellitto only showed the purchase and not a full review. A third said a £420 toothbrush was not selling out. Others called it a waste of money or said Dyson gear is designed well but performs poorly.

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