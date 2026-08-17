A flight attendant shared an unusual experience during her career, alleging that once a passenger asked the flight to turn around over a seemingly minor issue. She said a passenger left his laptop at the airport and, mid-flight, asked her to turn the plane around for it; it appears that it didn’t happen, but the request seemed awkward for the attendant.

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According to Brobible, the flight attendant, whose name appears to be Savannah, shared a video claiming that a Delta Airlines passenger asked her to ask the captain to turn the flight around so he could get his laptop from the airport. She mentioned that she thought it was an unusual request to fulfill. The passenger said he left his laptop at the Sky Club and wanted the flight to turn around.

The video was posted by @savannah0191 on TikTok, where she stated, “I had a guy ask if we could go back to the gate because he forgot his laptop in the Sky Club.” The video gained significant traction, reaching over 180,000 views, and Savannah also shared other experiences from her career.

Flight attendant shares more experiences from her career in the skies

The flight attendant shared other unusual incidents from her career. In another story, she mentioned an interaction with an elderly woman whom she asked about the sugar in the coffee, and the woman responded loudly. Apparently, this sparked concern among the other passengers, who asked Savannah if she was bothering the old woman.

She recalled, “An elderly lady asked for coffee, and I said cream and sugar? She said Heck no! As loud as she possibly could. And multiple people looked at me, and multiple people asked if I was bothering her.” Apart from the awkward experiences, there were also some heartwarming ones, like when a girl came up to her and said she would love to work with her on the flight: “I really wanna work with this lady with the curly hair.”

As the video gained traction, people poured their opinions in the comment section, with some concerned about the flight culture, as one of the commenters asked, “Since you first started as a flight attendant, how much have you noticed the passengers getting ruder, more entitled, etc. or has this always been this way?” Another one added, “I couldn’t be a flight attendant. I hate people. They’re dummies.”

Despite the video gaining traction and the attendant explaining the flight issues, the incidents have not been independently verified. No comments from the airline were found.

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