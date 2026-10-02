Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she believes her partner, Ken Urker, died of an overdose, according to People. Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on his 34th birthday. Blanchard said police have not told her what he may have taken, and that she does not know whether it was intentional.

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Blanchard said Urker had not been in a good state of mind lately. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the residence after receiving a call at about 6:15 p.m. and found Urker dead upon arrival. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and no official cause of death has been released, so the overdose account comes from Blanchard alone.

Blanchard said Urker was the target of persistent harassment and cyberbullying throughout their time together, including on TikTok and Reddit. She called the cruelty directed at him something no one should have to endure, and said she hopes his death reminds people that there is a real person behind every screen and every comment.

Blanchard says Urker faced constant online harassment

She also described the pain of the loss, saying she is in disbelief and has screamed until her throat burns. She called Urker an amazing father and said he would forever be her soulmate. Blanchard said an unidentified substance was found where Urker died, which is why she believes he overdosed, but that he did not have a drug problem and she had never seen him use drugs.

Her brother, Dylan, reportedly found Urker at the home after a birthday text from Blanchard went unanswered. The couple’s history began while Blanchard was serving a sentence for second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Urker proposed in October 2018, but the engagement ended the following year, and the two went their separate ways for several years. Elsewhere in the news, one man shared how he nearly fell for a police scam despite considering himself too careful for one.

I want to get ahead of this before it becomes a problem!



👏🏼 Do not ask questions. Gypsy Rose is a grieving widow!!



🚨 Gypsy Rose Blanchard is speaking out about the reported death of Ken Urker.



Gypsy says she believes Ken, her fiancé and the father of her child, may have died… pic.twitter.com/t11uY0F4Bz — JenX77X (@JenX77X) October 2, 2026

During that time apart, Blanchard married Ryan Anderson, but she announced their separation three months after her release from prison in December 2023. Blanchard and Urker reconciled in April 2024 and welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, eight months later. Blanchard said she wants Aurora to know her father for who he was, believing online commentary distorted him.

“I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her,” Blanchard said. She asked for privacy and compassion for their daughter, both families, and everyone grieving Urker.

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