A server says two women were joking with her until she forgot one glass of water, then they started covering their mouths to talk about her

A TikTok creator named Gemma, who shares her service industry experiences as @gemma.moro, recently posted a video about a frustrating encounter with two customers. The server said the women turned cold on her after she forgot to bring one of them a glass of water, according to The Daily Dot. The situation began during a busy shift that started well.

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Gemma said two older women were seated in her section, and they were initially very friendly. The server and the table even shared some lighthearted banter before the mood changed. When the women ordered cocktails, one of them also asked for a glass of water. Gemma admitted that she completely forgot to bring the water after she dropped off their drinks, as the restaurant had gotten busy around her.

Gemma pointed out that in her experience, a quick reminder is exactly how these things typically go. However, these customers took a different route. Instead of asking for the water, Gemma claimed that the women started gossiping about her. She even noticed them covering their mouths with their hands while they whispered to each other. The server realized her mistake shortly after and brought the water over to the table. However, she said the interaction remained difficult for the rest of the evening.

Gemma says the two women never asked her for the water

Gemma felt frustrated by the sudden change in their attitude, since the mistake was small and she had already fixed it. “It’s like their perception of me changed,” Gemma said in the video. She captioned the post by writing that she hoped she had boosted the women’s egos a little. The comment section on her video shows that she is not alone in this experience.

Other servers chimed in to share their own stories about customers whose attitudes flipped over small, fixable mistakes. Restaurant nights can sour from the customer’s side too, as two women learned when a bartender allegedly charged $400 for five cocktails. The story rests on Gemma’s video alone, as the two women have not been identified and have not shared their side.

Many commenters sided with Gemma. One wrote, “I dont get people who are rude to people that handle your food,” while another said they would only respect their elders if those elders respected them too. Others told the creator not to let rude customers ruin her day.

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