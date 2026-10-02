A bridesmaid heading to her best friend’s bachelorette says she’s dreading it, and the group chat that never stops buzzing is only half of it

Being a bridesmaid for a best friend should be a highlight of the friendship. One bridesmaid says the experience has instead been a nightmare since the bridal party proposal brunch. She is now leaving for the bachelorette weekend and says she is dreading it, as reported by Daily Dot. The woman shared her account in a Reddit post in a forum for stories about difficult brides.

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She acknowledged in the post, titled “Just needing a place to vent,” that she could have backed out at any time and said she was not looking for comments on that point. Her main complaint is the bridal party group chat, which she says never stops going off with useless messages. The running theme, she wrote, is “babifying the bride” and treating the marriage as a reason to give her royal treatment by whatever means necessary.

Money is a large part of the complaint, as the costs have kept growing with each new plan. She listed the themed nights, decorations, color coordination, and travel as expenses that keep adding up, and said the whole thing has become too much. The post does not give a total figure, her account has not been independently verified, and the bride’s side of the story is not available.

She says she will never do this for anyone again

The bridesmaid closed the post by saying she has learned her lesson and will never agree to be in a bridal party again. She added that she would never ask the same of her own friends or family if she ever has a wedding. However, she is still going on the bachelorette weekend, as she has chosen to stay in the bridal party. Travel was one of the costs she flagged, and trips can get pricier in less obvious ways too, such as fees at foreign ATMs.

Commenters on the post largely sided with the bridesmaid. One wrote that they were glad she had “learned a lesson” and hoped she would never put others through the same treatment. Another argued that these ‘traditions’ were invented within the last decade for Instagram and the businesses that profit from them.

Others simply offered encouragement, with one writing, “May this all be over quickly for you.” A different commenter mocked the bride’s expectations with a sarcastic summary of the weekend: “Princess Day. And you will comply. Or. Else.”

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