A dad of three was told he was ‘too young for cancer’ at 37, and months later he was holding his wife as she screamed at the word ‘terminal’

Anita Williams shared the story of her husband Ben, who passed away from small-cell lung cancer just six months after he was told by medical professionals that he was too young to have the disease. It has been five years since Ben died in July 2021, and Anita is still navigating the lasting impact of that experience. Ben was only 38 years old when he lost his life, leaving behind a family that includes their three children, Kieran, Ella, and Emilie.

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As reported by Unilad, the ordeal began back in 2020 when Ben started feeling a nagging pain on one side of his body above his hip. Ben was typically a fit and healthy person, which made the persistent discomfort feel out of character. He visited his GP and went through the normal route of providing blood and urine samples to find an answer. When the initial testing did not provide a clear diagnosis, the medical team told him, “You’re too young for cancer.”

Ben attempted physiotherapy to manage the pain, but the treatment did not result in any improvement. Anita decided to use her employer-provided health insurance to arrange a private scan for her husband. The initial results showed something on his liver, but the initial assessment was that it was not anything to worry about. The couple remained hopeful that the testing would eventually provide some clarity on the situation.

He was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer

A subsequent CT scan eventually identified an issue in his lung, leading to a follow-up appointment in January 2021. After another scan and a biopsy, Ben was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer, a condition neither he nor Anita had ever heard of.

Anita remembers the exact moment they received the prognosis. She recalled, “I remember sitting down, and I said, ‘What stage is it?’ and he said, ‘It’s stage four because we’ve found it in his liver and his adrenal glands.'”

The physician then delivered the final news, stating, “I’m really sorry, but it’s terminal. There’s nothing we can do to treat this.” Anita described her reaction to this information, saying, “I just screamed. Ben was holding me, and I was wailing.” She remembers the difficulty of having to share this news with their children, describing the process as absolutely horrific.

Ben began chemotherapy to manage his pain, but his condition began to deteriorate by June. In August, the couple renewed their wedding vows, marking a significant moment in their journey together since they first met at age 19.

As his health declined further, Ben lost his ability to walk, urinate, speak, and swallow. He was moved to the Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice, where he received a diagnosis of leptomeningeal cancer. This meant the cancer cells had spread to the thin tissue layers covering his brain and spinal cord.

Anita described the final weeks of his life as she watched his central nervous system shut down from the inside. She said, “It shut down his central nervous system from the inside, bit by bit, and those last four weeks were horrific.”

She added, “It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever had to watch somebody so big and strong go through.” Ben passed away in July 2021 with Anita by his side. Today, Anita describes her ongoing grief as being like wearing a 20-kilo backpack every day, though she notes that she gets stronger as time goes on.

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