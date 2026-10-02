Trump admitted he’s done ‘a very bad job’ on the economy, but not the way his critics mean

President Donald Trump admitted on Wednesday that he has done a very bad job of explaining his economic record to the American public, according to Investing. The admission comes as his job approval ratings continue to dip, largely influenced by high gasoline prices that are hitting households hard ahead of the November 3 elections. Trump shared these thoughts while speaking to a supportive crowd during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at the White House.

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He is currently gearing up for a 32-day campaign blitz to support Republican candidates, as his party fights to maintain control of the United States Congress. During his remarks, Trump insisted the country is doing better than it has ever done, even though he believes the message isn’t reaching voters. “I’ve done a very bad job of explaining how good the country is doing,” Donald Trump said.

Trump framed the problem as one of promotion, not policy. He told the audience his administration isn’t getting the word out, and said he is hitting the campaign trail himself because nobody is selling it. “We’re doing an extremely poor job of promotion, and an extremely great job of running the country,” Donald Trump said. Historically, the party in power often loses seats during the first election following a presidential win.

Trump thinks nobody in his party is out there selling his economy

Trump acknowledged this reality and urged his supporters to get out and vote to prevent those losses. “We have to turn this around,” Donald Trump said. The economy has been heavily impacted by his global tariff policies and a war on Iran, which has caused energy prices to soar. However, many voters now give Trump low marks in public opinion polls for his economic management. He has previously said he will never apologize for higher gas prices, tying the increase to the Iran conflict.

Trump: I've done a very bad job of explaining how good the country is doing. We're doing better than any country in the world economically.



President Xi, first thing he said to me, wow, you've done a good job. He said that in Chinese, by the way. pic.twitter.com/u6NxT3ZqWx — Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2026

Consumer confidence dropped to a near 12-1/2-year low in September, according to data released by the Conference Board. Households expect business and labor market conditions to worsen over the next six months. Job growth accelerated in August after a sluggish summer. However, consumers remain pessimistic about the labor market. The housing market is adding to the financial strain, as home prices have increased alongside rising mortgage rates.

The Republican Party is now spending millions of dollars to defend seats that were once considered safe. These races are now viewed as competitive, as voters grow weary of the economic fallout stemming from the war on Iran. Trump travels to Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday to open his campaign swing, with a stop in Alabama planned for Friday and another in Ohio on Saturday.

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