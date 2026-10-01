A bathroom dispute between two neighboring businesses turned into a standoff between a restaurant worker and her boyfriend. Taylor, who posts as ladyaguilera2.0, says a man at the front desk next door called her fat and later threatened her, according to a video she posted on TikTok. She now avoids that bathroom entirely. Taylor works at a restaurant, and her workplace sits right next door to another business. For a long time, the two businesses maintained a friendly relationship.

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Employees from the neighboring shop would regularly go to the restaurant to grab drinks during their shifts, and in exchange, Taylor and her coworkers were welcome to use the bathroom in the other building. Things took a strange turn one day when Taylor went to use that bathroom and was suddenly confronted by a man working at the front desk. Out of nowhere, he called her fat.

This was jarring, as she felt they had a friendly rapport up until that exact moment. She had no idea why he decided to lash out with such a comment, but she decided it was best to steer clear of that bathroom from then on. That plan fell apart one night while Taylor was in the area for a date with her boyfriend. They had just finished their meal, and she was feeling a little bloated in the tummy area. She realized she needed to use the bathroom and had forgotten to go before they left the restaurant.

She says he lost it the moment her boyfriend followed her in

As they were right there, she decided to use the bathroom at the neighboring business. She asked her boyfriend to accompany her inside for a moment so he could help her unbutton her tight pants. When the man at the front desk saw them head toward the restroom together, he completely freaked out. He then demanded that she leave the premises and use the bathroom at her workplace instead.

Taylor, however, says she is not allowed to use the facilities at her job while she had just finished work. The interaction escalated quickly from a verbal argument into something more serious. According to Taylor, the employee and another man eventually threatened her. She says she has stayed away from that bathroom ever since, giving up the one perk her side of the drinks trade had earned.

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