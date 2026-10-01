A woman’s boyfriend cut the cord when she gave birth to another man’s baby. Then she learned he had a wife, and she was mistress number six

A TikTok video from creator Connor Teel has drawn hundreds of thousands of views after she said the man she dated for nearly four years was still married to his wife of 18 years. The post is labeled Part One, which suggests more installments are on the way, and it has also collected tens of thousands of likes. According to the creator, the 42-year-old man was a consistent presence in her daughter’s life and supported her through a pregnancy with another man’s child.

Recommended Videos

She says he attended medical appointments and was in the room for the birth, where he cut the umbilical cord. She had believed he was divorced or effectively separated from his previous marriage. The creator says she found the man’s wife online and met her in person. She claims the wife said the husband was unfaithful for roughly 10 years and that she was the sixth mistress.

The people involved have not been identified, and the video offers only her side of events, which has not been independently verified. Viewers quickly weighed in. Much of the response has focused on the logistics of the alleged double life, with viewers questioning how one man found time for a wife, children, a coworker, and the creator. The most-liked reply joked that there really are 24 hours in a day, and many others echoed the disbelief.

One commenter asked how many hours in a day he had, saying “There really is 24 hours in a day wow,” while another said she didn’t understand how a man could have that much time. However, one viewer took a lighter angle, calling him “a multi-tasker.” Another pointed out that the 42-and-22 age gap matches the gap between her and her own mother. A different group of commenters focused on the creator rather than the man.

However, the tone stayed sympathetic, with some viewers offering condolences and others sharing practical advice for anyone dating someone new. One commenter wrote that she was sorry to hear what happened but that the creator’s hair “looks fabulous.” Another said she checked county online records, the ex-wife’s Facebook page, and military discharge paperwork to verify her husband’s background before meeting him, urging women to start “using the internet to our advantage.”

Whether the creator shares more of the wife’s account in the next part of the series remains to be seen.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy