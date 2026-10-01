A pair of Truth Social posts from President Donald Trump on Wednesday took aim at Fox News over its guest list, according to The Wrap. Trump said Democrats were getting the longer turn on the network, and he tied that complaint to why his supporters reject the channel.

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He put the question this way: “Why does FoxNews always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?” The names he used were Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, and Jessica Tarlov, who is a Democratic political consultant.

Trump followed that question with a claim about screen time. He wrote, “I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans.” He then stated, “This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox!” In the same post, he said the network keeps a hostile account running and offers his side only a brief answer afterward.

A second post on the public record, plus a court fight and government ads

Trump described the pattern in his own words: “They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort. It’s truly amazing that I won all three Elections. The opposition is enormous, but the fight goes on!” The post did not name a particular Fox program or a date for the segments he had in mind.

JUST IN: Trump declares MAGA & “REAL Patriots” will never watch Fox News, accusing the network of giving Democrats too much airtime. pic.twitter.com/cqmUxjDmGJ — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 30, 2026

A second Truth Social message shifted from the network to how the country is being described. Trump wrote, “Our Nation is doing really well, in many ways, better than ever before, but the Public just doesn’t know how well we’re doing. The Fake News Media refuses to disseminate our Record Setting Numbers, so I’m doing the best I can to do it myself!”

Welch noted that Tarlov is a rotating co-host on Fox’s political talk show The Five. That role places her on a regular Fox panel, which is the setting Trump singled out when he grouped her with Schumer and Jeffries. The criticism of Fox’s panel choices has drawn sharper attacks from within Trump’s orbit, as a senior Trump official has accused the network of helping the other side and asked the administration to boycott it.

The posts came a few days after a federal judge required the White House to admit CNN, Politico, and MS NOW again. The judge stopped Trump’s effort to bar those three outlets over reporting he had labeled “fake news” about him and his administration.

Separate from the Fox posts, members of the media have criticized taxpayer-funded political ads that the administration has put on the air. In the ads, Trump tells viewers that he will, with voters’ help, “demolish the Deep State,” “expel the warmongers from our government,” and “cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists.”

Joe Scarborough, host of Morning Joe, criticized the spots on Monday. He said, “This is socialism, by the way.” He continued, “A centralized state taking over companies, taking over corporations, running strongman ads on TV channels, seizing money from taxpayers, your constituents? Come on!” The ads close with the line that they were “paid for by the U.S. government.”

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