President Donald Trump’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro, said the White House should consider keeping administration officials off Fox News. He accused the network of “helping the other side undermine the president.”

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The comments came Wednesday on Steve Bannon’s War Room, which airs on Real America’s Voice. Navarro has been at odds with Fox in recent weeks, especially after the network parted ways with longtime anchor Maria Bartiromo earlier this month.

Fox described Bartiromo’s departure as a “business decision.” According to Mediaite, she shared confidential Fox Business guidance with Navarro after management canceled a planned interview with him about Trump’s 2020 election claims. Navarro later accused Fox of hostility toward Trump and MAGA and cited the exits of Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson, and the late Lou Dobbs.

Navarro urges the White House to stop sending officials to Fox

On Bannon’s program, Navarro asked why the administration still provides guests. “Why are we feeding them talent anymore?” he said. “Why do we let anybody in this administration go on their network?”

LMAO — White House official Peter Navarro calls on Trump administration to boycott Fox News, citing the network's firing of Maria Bartiromo pic.twitter.com/Fue9DSnEks — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2026

Bannon asked whether that meant officials should no longer be made available. “Hang on,” Bannon said. “Are you saying that the Trump administration should not make members of this administration available?”

Navarro replied that the question should be taken seriously. “I’m calling for that question to be seriously asked,” he said. “Fox has revealed itself to be essentially undermining the Trump administration.”

He added that the network is no longer constrained. “They are unchained right now,” Navarro said. “Fox News is much more dangerous to MAGA, much more dangerous to the Republican Party, because they wear our colors when they’re, in fact, helping the other side undermine the president.”

Navarro also thanked Fox and the other four television networks in the White House press pool for effectively suspending pool coverage. He said they did so in protest of the president’s ban on MS NOW, CNN, and Politico, and he said Real America’s Voice would fill that role.

He has written several opinion pieces on the same subject for The Washington Times. Even so, the administration has still sent guests to Fox in recent days. First Lady Melania Trump appeared on multiple Fox programs on Wednesday, despite complaints from Navarro and MAGA influencers that Fox had joined the other networks in the pool coverage halt.

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