The Trump administration has announced on Tuesday that it is removing at least 750,000 people from their Affordable Care Act coverage, as reported by Common Dreams. During a press conference held on Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz celebrated the move by claiming it would save American taxpayers $2.2 billion.

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Administrator Mehmet Oz stated that one of the primary ways the administration identified potentially fraudulent enrollments was by looking for individuals who had never filed a claim. Cynthia Cox, a senior vice president at KFF, acknowledged that fraud does exist within ACA marketplaces. She noted that “some brokers have enrolled people without their knowledge or switched their plans so the broker could get a commission on the sale.”

Fox also warned that at least some of the hundreds of thousands of people targeted by the Trump administration were likely legitimately enrolled. Vice President JD Vance further went on to say during a press conference that the government uncovered a possible “fraud ring” involving 40 brokerage agents, “who funneled around 50, 000 people into market place coverage.” The Vice President also later said, “some of those people were probably legitimate.”

With rising healthcare costs, those vulnerable are even more at risk

Anthony Wright, the executive director of Families USA, stated: “Rather than addressing rising healthcare costs, the administration is forcing more Americans to become uninsured, live sicker, die younger, and risk being one emergency away from financial ruin.” He pointed out that people are currently uninsured because of the “administration’s own aggressive policies,” making it increasingly difficult for them to get on or stay on coverage.

Ailen Arreaza, the executive director of ParentsTogether, expressed her frustration with the timing and the optics of the announcement. “While millions of families across the country struggle to afford groceries, housing, childcare, and healthcare, this administration is celebrating taking health coverage away from three-quarters of a million people,” said Arreaza. Healthcare costs remain a top concern for American voters as we approach the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump is throwing 15 million people off their healthcare and doubling insurance premiums for over 20 million.



Now he wants to kick another 750,000 people off the ACA.



Trump's horrific priorities: tax breaks for the rich, billions more for war, cruelty for working families. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 23, 2026

Analysts estimate that roughly 10 million people have lost health insurance coverage since President Donald Trump took office. Much of this loss is tied to a Republican budget package that slashed Medicaid by around $800 billion. “It is sickening and unacceptable for this administration to boot 750,000 Americans off their healthcare instead of focusing on lowering costs and ending the war in Iran,” said Joel Payne, chief communications officer at MoveOn Political Action.

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