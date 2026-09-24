A mass shooting at a house party in Durban, South Africa, has left 11 people dead and three others injured following a violent incident on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. This horrific event unfolded when three men opened fire on the attendees, turning a social gathering into a scene of absolute chaos and tragedy. Authorities believe one of the victims amongst the dead was a pregnant woman, as reported by People.

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The investigation into the shooting is currently active, as police have launched a massive manhunt to track down the three suspects responsible for the attack. As of now, the perpetrators remain at large, and law enforcement officials are working tirelessly to gather evidence and identify those involved. Regarding the victims, 10 died at the scene, and one of the wounded men died while he was being transported to the hospital.

The remaining three survivors are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries. Police are currently exploring all possible leads, and they have explicitly stated that they have not ruled out gang-related motives for the violence. However, the investigation is still in its early stages, and officials are likely combing through witness statements and any available surveillance footage from the surrounding area.

Shootings are not uncommon; however, the loss of these lives is too great

Investigators will find the next few days critical as they work to establish a clearer timeline of events. eNCA has also reported that one of the attackers set fire to one of the victims’ vehicles. Investigators have yet to identify a motive for either the shooting or the vehicle fire. The gunmen opened fire on the victims before 11 p.m. on the day of their deaths. Authorities have said the deceased were in their mid-30s.

Residents who had lived in the area for years, many of whom personally knew those involved, expressed their shock and disbelief at what had unfolded, with one resident commenting, “It’s shocking and sad. These are guys I grew up with. I can’t believe it. It’s like a movie. Another resident echoed this same sense of disbelief, stating, “Their families are distraught, as you can see. I’ve been staying here all my life, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

KwaZulu-Natal police say they are following leads in connection with the mass shooting in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban. Eleven people were killed, including a pregnant woman, when gunmen stormed a house in the area on Tuesday evening and opened fire on the occupants. Ward 93… pic.twitter.com/0xqE5T22z6 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 23, 2026

According to a statement from the KZN police department, a preliminary investigation has revealed that Crime Intelligence had flagged some of the victims and linked them to suspected illegal activities. Police did not disclose further details about these suspected connections. A police officer further stated, “Although the motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed, a feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out.”



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