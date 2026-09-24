On NewsNation on Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters said Americans should give President Donald Trump more time on the economy. He also said the country is amid a “great American comeback” even with the high cost of living.

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Gruters defended Trump’s repeated claim that the United States is in its “golden age.” He tied that message to national defense and said economic problems would be addressed after the current fighting ends.

“[Trump’s] number one priority and job as president of the United States is to defend our country, and that’s what he’s doing. And so [the Iran] war will come and go. He’ll get things back on track. We just got to give more time,” Gruters said.

Gruters also projects Republicans will keep both chambers in November

Speaking with Blake Burman on NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Gruters said he expects the GOP to hold its majorities in Congress this November. He predicted 220 House seats and 53 Senate seats for Republicans.

NEWSNATION: Gas prices are $4.47. Diesel is $6.50. Mortgage rates are above 7%. Inflation is at 3.4% while earnings are lower than that. How are you making the case that that is the golden age?



RNC CHAIR JOE GRUTERS: Joe Biden left us an absolute disaster. We just gotta give the… pic.twitter.com/3Y3dkQBnxb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2026

“But listen, I would say, ‘Bet on us.’ If you look at what we’ve done over the last two years, we have better candidates across the country in both the Senate and the House races, we have a lot more resources to spend,” Gruters said.

He then pointed to Trump as the party’s main draw for the final stretch. “And then we have our secret weapon and president, Donald J. Trump, and I say that because we’re going to barnstorm the country,” he continued. “We’re going to do lots of rallies … and we’re going to deliver for the American people.”

The reports said the Iran war started at the end of February and was described as expected to last only a few weeks. It has continued instead. The coverage said fuel prices have risen while Americans also face inflation and high mortgage rates.

Those conditions sit next to midterms that the reports called consequential, with Republicans at risk of losing some power in Congress. The Hill also reported that recent polling suggested Trump’s approval rating has dipped to a career low.

The Hill pointed out that Democrats have led in recent polling on some issues, including health care and immigration, the reports said. Several Republican candidates have also stepped back from Trump as Election Day nears.

Byron Donalds, the Florida gubernatorial candidate, dropped some mentions of the president’s name from his website this week. Senate candidates Mike Rogers of Michigan and Ashley Hinson of Iowa have publicly distanced themselves from Trump on the Iran war, the reports said.

Gruters rejected that approach. He said if “you lean into the policies that this president has pushed, and you’ll win.”

“We think what the president’s delivered in terms of messaging standpoint, we think it’s a winner,” Gruters told Burman.

As of Wednesday night, The Hill’s nonpartisan polling partner Decision Desk HQ placed Trump’s approval rating at 37.9 percent and his disapproval rating at 60.7 percent. The same pollster forecast Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate. The broader political landscape shows signs of strain, as another recent survey found 24 percent of Republicans who voted for Trump in 2024 say they are worse off after his second term began.

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