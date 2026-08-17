24 percent of Republicans who voted for Trump in 2024 say they are worse off after Trump second term began, latest survey reveals

A new survey indicates that 24 percent of voters who supported President Trump in 2024 now feel they are in a worse financial position since he returned to office. This data comes from The Financial Times/Focaldata poll conducted between August 7 and August 11, which highlights shifting sentiments among those who helped secure his second term.

Recommended Videos

A similar trend exists among his previous supporters, as 23 percent of those who backed the president in 2020 reported feeling worse off financially. When you look at the broader picture including members of both parties, 53 percent of the 2,152 respondents said their financial status has declined since Trump took office for a second time. Only 2 in 10 people surveyed said they felt better off, while 26 percent indicated they were in a worse situation.

These numbers likely reflect the current economic climate, which has been quite challenging for many households. Annual inflation reached 3.4 percent in July, according to the Consumer Price Index. For context, inflation was sitting at 3 percent back in January 2025 when the president was inaugurated for his second term.

Energy costs are a major factor in this equation, especially with the ongoing Iran war that has lasted nearly six months

While fuel prices were only up 1 percent year over year in January 2025, they have spiked significantly since then. Last month, fuel prices were up 14.7 percent, after hitting a peak inflation rate of 23.5 percent in May. Average U.S. gas prices were roughly $4.06 per gallon as of Monday. It is a sharp jump when you consider that a gallon of regular gas cost less than $3 just days before the United States and Israel launched the war in late February.

General sentiment regarding the direction of the country is also leaning toward the negative. More than 6 in 10 survey respondents said the economy is going in the wrong direction. Even among those who voted for Trump in 2024, 37 percent expressed this view. It is clear that the economic hurdles are weighing on the minds of voters across the political spectrum.

Approval ratings for the president regarding his management of the economy and the job market remain low. Less than 3 in 10 total respondents said they approved of his handling of these areas. Among his own 2024 supporters, only half shared their approval of his work in these specific categories.

The survey, which has a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points, provides a detailed look at the current disconnect between the White House and a significant portion of the electorate regarding financial health and national direction.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy