President Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social comparing his inflation record to past presidents. The video showed a chart placing “Trump II” at the top of the list, with lower inflation than the terms of Joe Biden, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

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According to Mediaite, the chart measured cumulative inflation at Month 18 of each presidency. For Trump’s second term, that number was 4.71%. But the video also showed the ranking at Month 48, the point most full presidential terms reach. At that stage, Trump II dropped to the bottom of the list.

The video used the same 4.71% figure from Month 18 for the rest of the projection. This means the chart assumed inflation would not increase or decrease from that point through Month 48, since Trump’s second term has not reached that point yet.

Lara Trump posted the video first, and the president shared it hours later

Trump’s daughter-in-law and Fox News host Lara Trump posted the video on Instagram before the president shared it on Truth Social. She wrote, “Wow. Great chart.”

She also explained how the chart was built. “This chart compares cumulative inflation across the last 10 presidential terms, with every presidency starting from the same baseline,” she wrote.

LOWEST INFLATION in SIX PRESIDENTS — Trump POSTS ECONOMIC COMPARISON https://t.co/pMS4Sr17Oo pic.twitter.com/cDjAHzVrrX — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) August 9, 2026

Lara Trump added two notes about the data. She said Trump II only shows data through Month 18 because “we have not yet developed time travel.” She also noted that the chart measured cumulative CPI-U inflation, not the annual inflation rate.

Trump shared both the video and Lara Trump’s caption on his Truth Social account. This is not the first time the president has spoken about inflation figures; he previously reacted after May’s price data showed the fastest inflation increase in three years.

Trump has also faced questions from reporters over inflation before. In one earlier incident, he responded to a question about rising prices by insulting a reporter over inflation questions.

The post came a day after CNN’s Harry Enten said the economy is the issue where Trump has lost the most public support. Enten said Trump’s net favorability rating fell 42 points, from +9% during his first term to -33% now. “Simply put: it’s inflation,” Enten said.

Enten also said inflation was not even a polled issue this early into Trump’s first term. He said Trump now holds a -50% net approval rating on the issue in CNN’s most recent poll. “I went back through the history books… no president before President Trump had a negative 50 point or worse net approval rating on inflation,” Enten said.

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