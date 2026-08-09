A Walmart employee says she was fired after 15 years on the job for standing up for a child who was being bullied in the store. Before leaving, she grabbed the store’s phone system and shared her side of the story with everyone inside.

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The woman, who goes by Bambi on TikTok (@thatbitchbambi), posted a video of the moment on the platform. In the video, Bambi is seen walking through the store with her phone camera on.

The video has been viewed more than 411,200 times, received over 46,100 likes, and drawn more than 2,100 comments.

Employee announces her firing over the store intercom

At the start of the clip, on-screen text reads “Got fired today!” Bambi looks into the camera and says, “I just got fired, so I’m making my exit.” She then turns her phone to show the inside of the store, including a blue Walmart banner hanging from the ceiling, before turning the camera back to herself.

About 17 seconds into the video, Bambi picks up a store phone and uses it to speak over the store’s intercom system. She says, “Attention everyone, my name is Bambi. I just got fired because I stood up for a kid who was being bullied.”

She continues her announcement, saying, “This is the worst management team that this store has ever had in the 15 years that I’ve worked here. You all suck.” After making the announcement, Bambi puts the phone down and keeps walking through the store. She ends the video by saying, “Everyone have a great day. F–k this place.” She then looks at the camera with a slight smile as the clip ends.

The video’s caption includes hashtags such as “#bully,” “#awareness,” and “#walmart.” Bambi has not shared further details about the bullying incident, what led to her firing, or Walmart’s response to her claims. This incident highlights the complex dynamics of workplace terminations, such as when an Alabama woman claimed she was fired for posting TikToks at work while coworkers who trained her did the same and kept their jobs.

The video drew a large number of comments from viewers, with many reacting to her time at the company and the way she chose to leave. One commenter wrote, “15 years, that’s crazy…… the value no one at all.” Another asked, “What did you do?”

Some commenters predicted consequences for her actions, with one writing, “Then they put you on the do not rehire list.” Another was critical of her approach, saying, “No, no, no. Very immature. Better ways to handle the situation.”

Other viewers used the video to share their own views on the company. One commenter wrote, “Walmart started out a good place to work NOW its awful is what I hear from most employees!!!” Another simply stated, “WALMART IS THE WORST OF THE WORST.” For Walmart, the scrutiny of employee actions extends beyond this incident, as a worker once refused to explain why a woman’s son was denied entry.

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