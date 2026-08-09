A newly released police video has revealed the first words spoken by a drunk driver moments after a devastating crash that claimed the life of a bride on her wedding night. The footage captures an emotional scene that unfolded just after the collision. It also offers a disturbing look at the moments that followed.

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Jamie Lee Komoroski had spent the evening bar-hopping before getting behind the wheel of her car, VT reported. She was driving about 95 feet per second after reaching 65 mph when she slammed into a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutcherson. The couple had celebrated their wedding only hours earlier.

The newly released body camera footage shows officers responding to the crash while victims remained at the scene. It also reveals Komoroski’s immediate reaction before she was taken into custody. The emotional clip has renewed attention on one of the most heartbreaking drunk driving cases in recent years.

Her first words after the crash were not what anyone expected

The arrest video released by police shows Komoroski visibly distressed as officers escorted her away from the crash scene. In the footage, she repeatedly asks about the victim before realizing the severity of what had happened.

Now: Bodycam shows drunk driver Jamie Lee Komoroski, 27, whining “Can I just go home?” after killing bride Samantha Hutchinson in 2023 Folly Beach crash. Speeding 65 in a 25 with 3x legal BAC. Serving 25 years. pic.twitter.com/VEsg4Mknt6 — Uncover Report (@UncoverReport) August 7, 2026

She can be heard asking about the victim, then shouting for someone to check on her as an officer surveys the wreckage. Officers then helped Komoroski to her feet. She appeared to notice Samantha Miller’s body and screamed. Another officer instructed colleagues to bring a blanket to cover the bride.

Following the crash, Komoroski was arrested and later pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, felony DUI, and two counts of DUI causing great bodily injury or death. During her detention, she complained about being arrested, repeatedly asked to call her father, and asked, “Can I just go home?” She was later offered a plea agreement that would have avoided a trial and spared Miller’s family further pain. She declined the offer.

Sadly, this isn’t the only recent DUI case where investigators say a driver’s actions after the crash became just as disturbing as the collision itself. Attack of the Fanboy also reported on a California man accused of returning to the scene after fatally hitting two teenagers.

During court proceedings, Komoroski apologized to the victims and their loved ones, calling it the worst decision of her life and saying she accepted full responsibility for her actions. The judge sentenced her to 25 years for reckless homicide, 10 years for felony DUI, and 5 years for the DUI-related charges. All sentences will be served concurrently.

Courtroom hearings may bring legal answers, but they rarely lessen the heartbreak left behind by fatal crashes. Attack of the Fanboy recently covered a college student’s drunk driving death, whose family was left grieving after she was allegedly killed just minutes after her final message home.

Samantha Miller’s husband, Aric Hutcherson, described living with the tragedy every day. He told the court he still relives their final moments together and said, “I wish I had gone that night.”

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