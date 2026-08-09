A shocking child abuse case in Ohio has taken another unexpected turn after the mother at the center of the investigation learned her punishment. Prosecutors accused her of contaminating her hospitalized child’s IV line with fecal matter. The outcome has now left many questioning the sentence.

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According to PEOPLE, 35-year-old Tiffany M. Le Sueur pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge on Thursday, Aug. 5. The plea came months after investigators alleged she repeatedly injected a dangerous substance into her child’s IV while the child was being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Instead of serving jail time, Le Sueur was placed on probation. WTVG reported that she is also scheduled to return to court for a follow-up hearing in April 2027. The decision comes after months of disturbing allegations that unfolded inside the hospital.

Probation, not prison, was the outcome

The case began after hospital employees noticed suspicious activity on surveillance footage on Feb. 6. Staff allegedly saw Le Sueur inject “a foreign substance” into her child’s IV port. They later reviewed more video and claimed she walked out of a bathroom carrying a cup. Investigators allege she then placed what appeared to be fecal matter into a syringe before injecting it into the IV line.

🚨MOM" WHO INJECTED HUMAN FECES INTO HOSPITALIZED INFANT'S IV SENTENCED

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An Ohio mother has avoided prison after admitting to deliberately injecting human fecal matter into her infant son’s IV line while he was hospitalized.



​Tiffany Marie Lesueur, 35, was sentenced to three… pic.twitter.com/OwpPkFRma8 — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) August 6, 2026

Authorities said hospital staff immediately contacted police after reviewing the footage. The Independent reported that officers arranged for Le Sueur’s future hospital visits to be monitored in an effort to protect the child.

Hospital staff acted quickly once they believed the child was at risk, echoing how authorities often step in fast when a child’s safety is in question. Attack of the Fanboy recently covered a Pennsylvania zoo wolf incident, which also prompted a police investigation into parental supervision.

Investigators allege the incidents did not stop there. Two days later, surveillance cameras again captured Le Sueur entering a bathroom with a cup. Police believe she returned and used a syringe on the child’s IV line once more. Officers detained her at the hospital while medical staff rushed to treat the child. The child’s medical condition has not been publicly disclosed.

Le Sueur was arrested on Feb. 9 and initially faced child endangerment allegations that included torture and cruel abuse, according to online jail records. Following the arrest, she was ordered to stay away from her child and barred from having unsupervised contact with minors.

Sadly, this isn’t the only recent case where a parent has faced horrifying allegations involving their own child. Attack of the Fanboy also reported on a Florida mother accused of chaining her teenage daughter with special needs to a fence.

Meanwhile, Tiffany’s guilty plea resulted in a misdemeanor conviction. Instead of incarceration, the court placed her on probation and ordered her to appear again in April 2027.

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