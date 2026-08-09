‘I didn’t have time to clock out without an accident’: Oregon woman says pregnancy bathroom breaks got her fired

A workplace dispute involving a pregnant employee has resurfaced online after Reddit users revisited a lawsuit that left many questioning how the situation was handled. The case centers on the Oregon woman, Dawn Steckmann, who claimed she lost her job because she needed frequent bathroom breaks during pregnancy.

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The story gained fresh attention after Reddit user u/Iambhalo shared details from a report published by the Daily Mail. The lawsuit alleged that her employer, Maxim Integrated Products, fired her after raising concerns about restroom breaks she said were tied to pregnancy.

The legal battle sought more than $400,000 in damages. It also sparked a wave of discussion online as readers debated workplace accommodations for pregnant employees and whether the company’s actions were justified.

A bathroom break policy became the center of a firing dispute

The woman was pregnant with her second child while working as a fabrication technician at Maxim Integrated Products. She claimed the frequent restroom visits were necessary because of a bladder condition that developed after her first pregnancy.

The lawsuit said she worked through her first pregnancy in 2011 and was never told she had to clock out before using the restroom. When she became pregnant again in 2013, she believed the same rule still applied because no change had been communicated to her.

The complaint also claimed there was barely enough time to clock out before reaching the restroom. The woman said, “I didn’t have time to clock out without an accident.” She argued that delaying even briefly could have caused an embarrassing situation. Maxim Integrated Products has not publicly responded to the allegations.

The report said she was later called into a meeting with her supervisor and a human resources manager. They questioned why she had not been clocking out during restroom visits. Her supervisor reportedly maintained that she had been informed about the requirement.

The HR manager also suggested, “She could be watching movies in the bathroom.” The lawsuit claimed those concerns ultimately led to her dismissal.

Stories like this often reignite broader concerns about how pregnant women are treated when they need understanding instead of judgment. Attack of the Fanboy recently covered a story about a train passenger who offered his lap to a pregnant woman.

After losing her job, the woman filed a lawsuit seeking more than $400,000 for lost wages, benefits, emotional distress, and reputational harm. She had worked at the company for 10 years and also requested reinstatement to her fabrication technician position.

The lawsuit also highlights the importance of empathy when pregnant women ask for accommodations in everyday situations. Another recent case involved a deaf woman left in tears while ordering at KFC, before another employee stepped in to help.

Meanwhile, the discussion spread on Reddit after Dawn’s case went viral again. One commenter even claimed it was settled out of court. Another wrote, “Thank god I work from home.” A different user defended her request to return, saying, “She knows she can do the job perfectly.”

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